Alarm in the Copa Libertadores: the University of Chile, rival of San Lorenzo, reported 10 cases of coronavirus

U and San Lorenzo equaled 1 to 1 in the first leg match (REUTERS / Esteban Felix).

The University of Chile It has ten footballers infected with COVID-19 and for those casualties requested that the return match against San Lorenzo be postponed for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, after the 1-1 tie played last week. However, Conmebol responded negatively and the return match will be played as scheduled this Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at the Pedro Bidegain stadium, where the Cyclone he will try to buckle his pass to the next instance, which if he surpasses it, will qualify for the groups of the highest tournament in South America.

Before the first leg, the Chilean team had already suffered two casualties due to contagion and now, two days after Wednesday’s rematch, ten cases have been confirmed, according to reports. Cristian Aubert, president of the U. “There are seven first-team players and three youths who are infected. What is happening is super frustrating ”, declared the leader to Radio Agricultura de Chile.

Aubert even indicated that, through the Chilean Football Federation, they asked Conmebol to postpone the match for at least a couple of days to better prepare the team, which was denied by that institution. “As they say the bases and the regulations (of Copa Libertadores), it is not possible to postpone any match and we are going to have to play on Wednesday as we had planned so far, “he explained.

Summary University of Chile 1 vs San Lorenzo 1

In this situation, the University of Chile decided to summon youth to join the campus, who underwent PCR tests before joining the practices. Of those tests, three players yielded positive results, according to the statement published by the U.

“All confirmed cases were in good health and were isolated. Their situations, as indicated in the protocols, were immediately notified to the corresponding authorities ”, added the press release.

“Faced with these infections and those reported in recent days, we communicate that as a Club we will continue to make all possible efforts to prevent a further spread of the virus, continuously worrying about complying with all established sanitary measures,” he concluded.

This Monday at a press conference, the Argentine goalkeeper Fernando de Paul, a member of the U, stated: “EIt is difficult what you are living, not only what you live here, but what you live in the country. Unfortunately it’s our turn. We were aware that one day it could happen despite the measures taken here at the club. You have to face it ”.

“The measures that are being taken at the club are strict and we are increasing them even more. We do not want what we are experiencing to continue happening. We are on campus with many young boys trying to adapt in the best way, “he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic in Chile has caused more than 896,000 infected and more than 21,700 deaths since the first case was confirmed, on March 3 of last year.

For the away goal, with a 0-0 draw, San Lorenzo will access the pass to the next instance of the Copa Libertadores. Meanwhile, his rival tries to accommodate in the best way this delicate panorama with his players.

