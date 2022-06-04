Alarm in the France team and in PSG: Kylian Mbappé was injured

*The moment in which Kylian Mbappé felt discomfort

Maximum concern in France for these hours after the 2-1 fall of their team against Denmark for the first date of UEFA Nations Leaguebut not because of the result of the match, but because of the physical ailments of Kylian Mbappéthe young star of world football.

The 23-year-old striker was unable to complete the first half of the match played this Friday at the Stade de France due to problems in the left knee. The player of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who recently signed a record contract in the institution by extending his bond, felt pain in the area, sat down on the grass and requested the intervention of the medical service.

the doctor of the Blues he examined the striker’s left knee before helping him to his feet. Mbappe he retired to the locker room under his own power, but at half-time he was replaced by RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku. What is also worrying is that in his previous actions he did not suffer any blow or hard tackle that explains his pain, so it could be more than just a nuisance.

“He has pain in his knee, as a precaution he will be replaced”declared before the rerun of the game to the chain M6 coach Guy Stéphan, who replaced Didier Deschamps, absent due to a personal problem. However, this has not turned off the alarms while waiting to find out if they will carry out studies in the area on the footballer.

*The best of Denmark’s 2-1 win over France

It is that there are less than six months left for the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and a knee problem at this time of year could be catastrophic for any footballer who aspires to be part of the big event. In addition, in July the 2022/23 season will begin in Europe and the PSG He hopes to be able to count on his star.

Denmark won 2-1 this Friday in their visit to France for the opening day of the UEFA Nations League. Andreas Cornelius scored twice to reverse the score he had opened Karim Benzema, with a great goal. For the same group, Austria thrashed 3-0 to Croatia and stood at the top. It should be remembered that the first in each zone will qualify for the semifinals and the last will descend in category.

The French team will debut in the Group B world on November 22 but he still does not know who his rival will be. For that, he must wait for the outcome of the playoff that he will have to play Peru against the winner of the cross between United Arab Emirates (UAE) y Australia. In the same area are Tunisia y Denmark.

KEEP READING:

The new clues that Lionel Scaloni sowed about the squad list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal drew 1-1 against Spain for the first date of the Nations League

Mbappé’s anger after being accused of inciting the departures of Neymar, Pochettino, Icardi and Paredes from PSG