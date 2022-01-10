Alarm in the Italian team: one of its figures was injured and will miss the playoff of the Qatar World Cup

This Monday the worst news for the footballer was confirmed Federico Chiesa who was diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be quickly operated on, according to the Juventus. In this way, practically everything that remains of the season is lost, including the playoff with Italy for him. Qatar World Cup .

The 24-year-old had returned to the pitch on Thursday in Serie A against him Naples and had scored a goal in a 1-1 draw, after several weeks out due to injury. On Sunday, the forward left the pitch half an hour into the match against the Roma, after a touch with the defender Chris Smalling.

“During yesterday’s game, Federico Chiesa suffered a trauma (…) to his left knee. Examinations carried out in the morning (…) showed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament. A surgical intervention will be necessary in the next days ”, informed Juventus in a statement. The club did not specify how long the player will be unemployed, but this type of injury generally requires several months of recovery.

Federico Chiesa is one of the best footballers of the Italian national team (Reuters)

In this way, Juventus will have to do without one of its best players for the next commitments. His absence will undoubtedly be felt in the crossing through the round of 16 of the Champions League in front of Villarreal a stipulated for February 22 in Spain and March 16 in Turin.

church will certainly be low for qualifying playoff matches at World Cup 2022, that Italy must play and that begins at the end of March against North macedonia. The winner of that duel will collide with the winner of Turkey–Portugal, and then play a kind of final whose winner will go to Qatar. That’s why everyone hopes for a defining crossover between the combined of Roberto Mancini, champion of the last European Championship, and the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

His absence represents a severe blow for Italy as the forward was one of the stars in the victory in the Euro 2020, held in 2021. It is worth remembering that the European team already suffered a resounding failure four years ago by not qualifying for Russia 2018 and now he is in serious risk of repeating it.

The other playoff brackets are Scotland vs. Ukraine before the winner of Gales vs. Austria Y Russia vs. Poland, against the victor of Sweden vs. Czech Republic. The first meetings will be held on March 24 and the final ones will be on March 29. All these “Playoffs” will be defined as a single match.

