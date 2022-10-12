Alarm in the National Team: in Italy they assure that “a long break” is expected for Ángel Di María due to his injury





* The moment in which Di María felt the discomfort and left the court

Angel Di Maria could not finish the duel between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa for the fourth date of Group H at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Israel. The Video He had to leave the field 22 minutes into the first half after making a spike that triggered an ailment in the back of his right thigh. He barely stopped that run in the middle of the field, looked at his coach and began his walk towards the substitutes’ bench area to leave his place for Arkadiusz Milik.

“At Juventus the worst is feared,” warned the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. While waiting for the official medical report, the journalist Giovanni Albanese announced that “There is a fear of another relatively long shutdown.”

Of course, this concern after what happened turned on the alert lights in the Argentine team because there are only 42 days left before the debut against Saudi Arabia that will take place in the Lusail Stadiumin the first game of Lionel Scaloni’s team in Group C of the World Cup.

Di María takes the back of the right thigh. Concern grows in the Argentine team ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup (AFP)

It is the second time that Ángel Di María suffers a muscular problem in the season. The Argentine came from suffering an ailment in the left adductor. So far, Fideo has only played 330 minutes with the Turin team, with 7 appearances in the 13 games played by the team between Serie A and the Champions League. With one peculiarity: he never completed the 90 minutes.

“It will be better evaluated when the team returns to Turinbut there is the fear of another relatively long shutdown”, advanced the prestigious Italian newspaper.

The medical chart in Albiceleste has his eyes fixed on the studies that will be carried out on him Paulo Dybala to know the severity of the left quadriceps femoris injury and the evolution of Lionel Messi for his calf pain that has already sidelined him from the last two PSG presentations. But there is also an attention to the extensive rehabilitation that he is going through Juan Foyth for his knee injury and the discomfort in the tendon of the left knee that has to mistreat Joaquin Correa at Inter.

