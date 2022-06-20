Alarming FIFA report: at least half of footballers suffer abuse on social media

Many teams and leagues have adopted this form of protest against racial discrimination (Reuters)

This Saturday, FIFA published an independent report in the framework of the United Nations International Day to Counter Hate Speech exposing the growth of abuse directed at footballers on social media platforms during international tournaments. Given this, the body works together with FIFPROprofessional soccer players union, to coordinate and implement a plan on how to protect teams, players, officials and fans from such attacks during the Qatar World Cup.

The report used artificial intelligence to track more than 400,000 posts on social media during the semi-finals and finals stage of Euro 2020 and the African Cup of Nations 2021. In the sample obtained, it was identified that more than 50% of athletes received some type of discriminatory abuse, and much of that abuse came from the footballers’ home nation. Homophobic (40%) and racist (38%) comments provided the majority of them, many of which remain posted on the accounts originally targeted.

In response, FIFA and FIFPRO to launch a dedicated tournament moderation service for men’s and women’s football that will scan recognized hate speech posted on identified social media accounts and, once detected, will prevent the recipient and their followers from seeing that comment. Although the offending message remains visible to the person who originally made the comment, its visibility and reach will be significantly reduced.

“Our duty is to protect football, and that starts with the players who bring so much joy and happiness to all of us with their exploits on the field of play,” said the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. “Unfortunately, a trend is developing where a percentage of posts on social media channels directed at players, coaches, referees and the teams themselves is not acceptable, and this form of discrimination, like any form of discrimination, is not acceptable. place in football”.

Regarding the measures, the Italian-Swiss noted: “This detection is not only there to protect football and avoid the harmful effects that these posts can cause., but also to educate current and future generations who interact with our sport on social media and on the field of play. We hope that by uniting on this issue, social media platforms will do the same and actively support us in being part of the solution.”

For his part, the President of FIFPRO, David Aganzo, also made statements about it and was very concerned about violence on social networks: “It is a social problem and, as an industry, we cannot accept that this new form of abuse and discrimination affects so many people, including our players. A number of players’ unions have done very good work on this issue which, in connection with our recent report released together with other players’ unions, gives us plenty of insights as we tackle this issue in the future.. Research like the one in these reports is critical, but it must lead to action to provide prevention and remedy. We are pleased that this cooperation with FIFA is a constructive step in this direction.”

Through this partnership, FIFA y FIFPRO They will also develop educational support, including best practice tips for managing social media accounts, and mental health tips for all players participating in FIFA tournaments during 2022 and 2023 and will implement the moderation service while these competitions are taking place.

