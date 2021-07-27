Alaska Teenager Lydia Jacoby Wins Gold For US In Disrupted 100m Breaststroke

American youngster Lydia Jacoby shocked teammate and returning champion Lilly King to assert gold within the ladies’s 100m breaststroke in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

Jacoby (17) set the quickest time, adopted by way of Tatjana Schoenmaker from South Africa and King, who earned bronze.



Jacoby will take house Alaska’s first Olympic swimming medal. She used to be the primary state swimmer to ever make the U.S. crew.

“I used to be unquestionably racing for a medal. I knew I had it in me,” Jacoby mentioned. “I wasn’t actually anticipating a gold medal, so after I seemed up and noticed the scoreboard, it used to be insane.”

King, who took house the gold 5 years in the past in Rio de Janeiro, celebrated her teammate’s victory.

“I’m so excited for Lydia,” King mentioned. “I’m overjoyed to peer the way forward for the American breaststroke appear to be this and to have any individual cross face to face within the nation. I unquestionably knew she used to be a risk and noticed numerous myself in her efforts.”

Some other American youngster, Regan Smith, 19, took the bronze medal within the ladies’s 100-meter backstroke, which Australia’s Kaylee McKeown received, adopted by way of Canada’s Kylie Masse.

The USA additionally recorded a bronze victory within the males’s 100-meter backstroke. Russians Evgeniy Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov took gold and silver respectively, and American Ryan Murphy took 3rd.