Alba Films Acquires Raindance-Winning ‘The State of Texas vs. Melissa

Paris-based firm Alba Films has acquired French distribution rights to Sabrina Van Tassel’s well timed social justice documentary “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”

The documentary premiered on the 2020 Tribeca Movie Pageant and lately made its U.Okay. debut on the Raindance Movie Pageant the place it received the most effective documentary award. FilmRise holds theatrical and digital rights to the movie for North America, the U.Okay. and Eire.

Set within the coronary heart of the Latino neighborhood of South Texas, the movie explores the life and trials of Melissa Lucio, the primary Hispanic lady sentenced to loss of life row in Texas, the state answerable for probably the most executions in America since 1976. Lucio, who was blamed for the abuse and subsequent loss of life of her two-year-old daughter, has been on loss of life row for 12 years.

Her conviction was lately overturned, however the State instantly appealed that ruling. Lucio is now awaiting the State’s enchantment. Her attorneys argue that the system was stacked towards her — from the court-appointed lawyer who didn’t deliver forth sure proof, to the District Lawyer, who’s serving a 13-year sentence for bribery and corruption.

Alba Films, a two-year previous banner headed by trade veterans Delphine Rihet and Nicolas Rihet, will launch the documentary in France on June 2.

Though “The State of Texas vs. Melissa” took Van Tassel a number of years to make, it’s popping out on the proper time. The Federal system lately reinstated executions after a 17-year hiatus, leading to a number of deaths in the course of the ultimate weeks of President Donald Trump’s time period. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have expressed curiosity in reforming legal justice.

Rihet, whose observe document contains stints at Gaumont Buena Vista Worldwide, Warner Bros. and Studiocanal, advised Selection that he and Delphine Rihet, his spouse and affiliate, strongly consider “The State of Texas vs. Melissa” will resonate with French audiences. “The story of Melissa Lucio and the bond that Sabrina Van Tassel constructed with this lady, to whom she devoted three years of her life, touched us deeply,” Rihet stated.

“Regardless that it speaks a couple of completely different tradition than ours, we might relate to what the movie says about humanity, in regards to the injustices which can be created by our authorized system, and the need to shine a lightweight on people who find themselves dwelling on the margins of society,” stated the distributor.

He additionally highlighted the cinematic look of the movie, which shall be key to lure theatrical audiences. “Many documentaries appear like they’ve been made for TV, however ‘The State of Texas vs. Melissa’ seems very effectively polished, and the unique rating and cinematography offers it a fictional dimension,” stated Rihet, whose previous documentary releases embrace “Surprise Boy.”

Alba Films, launched practically two years in the past, ranked inside the prime 20 distributors in France in 2020. The banner launched 9 films this 12 months, just a few of which opened in the course of the pandemic and carried out effectively. Amongst them is the animated function “100% Loup” which got here out two days earlier than theaters closed on Oct. 30. Moreover “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” Alba Films’ slate for 2021 contains a number of elevated style movies, notably “Le Calendrier,” which Alba can also be co-producing.

“The State of Texas vs. Melissa” is produced by Vito Films and co-produced by Tahli Films, in affiliation with Andaman Films.