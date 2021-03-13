Albert Dupontel’s ‘Bye Bye Morons’ Wins Big at France’s Cesar Awards

Albert Dupontel’s “Bye Bye Morons” received seven prizes, together with greatest movie and director, at the forty sixth Cesar Awards which befell as an in-person, but socially distanced occasion at the Olympia live performance corridor in Paris on March 12. The ceremony was held within the presence of nominees solely.

“Bye Bye Morons” additionally received awards for greatest supporting actor for Nicolas Mairé, unique screenplay, cinematography and set design, in addition to a prize voted on by highschool college students. A darkish comedy, “Bye Bye Morons” stars Virginie Efira as a severely in poor health lady on a mission to reunite together with her long-lost little one with the assistance of a person who’s having a burnout. Efira,

Emmanuel Mouret’s “Love Affair(s),” which was nominated for 13 awards, picked up the very best supporting actress nod for Emilie Dequenne.

The most effective actor nod went to Sami Bouajila for his efficiency in Mehdi M. Barsaoui’s Tunisian drama “A Son.”The movie revolves round a pair whose world collapses when their son is shot. Bouajila stars as the daddy who discovers he’s not the boy’s organic mother or father. In the meantime, Laure Calamy (“Name My Agent!) received greatest actress for her half in Caroline Vignal’s “My Donkey, My Lover and I.” The comedy stars Calamy as a college trainer who embarks on a street journey throughout the French mountains with a donkey on the path of her married lover and his household.

It was the primary Cesar version underneath the brand new management of Veronique Cayla, the previous boss of the Franco-German public tradition channel Arte France, and vice chair Eric Toledano, the favored co-director of smash-hit “The Intouchables.” The pair got here on board in September and reformed the working mannequin and company management of the Cesar Awards following an industry-wide revolt that led to the resignation of long-time Cesar Academy president Alain Terzian, together with the remainder of the 21-member board of governors, final yr. Though there’s nonetheless a dearth of Black creatives on the boards, Cayla and Toledano have succeeded in making the Cesar Awards a extra democratic and gender equal establishment and have practically 500 new voting members.

This yr’s Cesar Awards marked a milestone with two Black actors selecting up nods: Fathia Youssouf, 14, received greatest feminine newcomer for her function in Maimouna Doucouré’s “Cuties,” and Jean-Pascal Zadi received greatest male newcomer for his efficiency in “Tout Simplement Noir” which he additionally wrote and directed. Solely a handful of Black creatives have received prizes within the historical past of the Cesar Awards.

Upon receiving his prize on stage, Zadi paid hommage to the only a few Black actors, together with Omar Sy (“Intouchables”) and Deborah Lukumuena (“Divines”), and the filmmakers Ladj Ly (“Les Miserables”) and Doucouré who’ve received Cesar Awards earlier than.

Zadi stars in his movie as a struggling Black actor making an attempt to prepare a protest for Black folks in France. In his robust speech, Zadi stated his movie “Tout Simplement Noir” was meant to have a good time humanity past something.

Zadi, who took years to get “Tout Simplement Noir” off the bottom and confronted prejudice all through his profession due to his pores and skin shade, cited on stage Adama Traoré, who was killed in 2016 at the palms of the police, like George Floyd, in addition to Michel Zecler, a Black music producer who was overwhelmed by a number of policemen a number of months in the past. He then cited Frantz Fanon, a French political thinker from Martinique, saying that “every era has to search out its mission and both accomplish it or betray it,” and thanked the Cesar tonight for “proving (him) that (his) mission wasn’t useless and that humanity is everybody’s mission.”

Youssouf’s win, in the meantime, was made doable after the Cesar Academy modified the eligibility guidelines for the newcomer class to incorporate actors underneath 18.

“Two of Us,” Filippo Meneghetti’s function debut which represents France within the Oscar race, received greatest first movie. The function debut follows Nina and Madeleine, two retirees who’ve hidden their deep and passionate love for a lot of many years and see their bond put to the check when they’re immediately unable to maneuver in collectively. The movie’s appearing duo, Martine Chevallier and Barbara Sukowa, had been each nominated.

Stéphanie Demoustier’s “The Lady With a Bracelet” received greatest tailored screenplay. The movie is a remake of the Argentine courtroom drama “The Accused” and revolves round a teenage woman on trial for murdering her greatest buddy. Thomas Vinterberg’s “One other Spherical” received greatest international movie. Headlined by Mads Mikkelsen, “One other Spherical” was a part of Cannes 2020’s Official Choice.

The ceremony paid emotional tributes to iconic movie figures who handed away in 2020, together with Jean-Claude Carriere, the novelist, screenwriter and actor, the screenwriter Jean-Loup Dabadie and the actor Jean-Pierre Bacri.

The ceremony was emceed by common actor Marina Fois, who made a politically charged opening speech celebrating the collective expertise of moviegoing and criticizing the French authorities’s choice to maintain cultural venues closed, together with theaters, as a result of they’re thought-about non-essential.

Corinne Masiero at the Cesar Awards

Screenshot/Canal+

A number of honorees all through the ceremony pleaded for the reopening of cinemas which have been shut down since October. Actress Corinne Masiero first appeared in a donkey costume, then a blood-stained costume, then stripped down totally onstage as a part of the protest. Masiero had the message “No tradition, no future” written throughout her torso and ‘Give us again artwork, Jean,” (for Jean Castex, the Prime Minister) tagged on her again.

Many motion pictures weren’t eligible for this yr’s Cesar Awards as a result of they couldn’t be launched in 2020 as cinemas had been shut down for a complete of 23 weeks because of the pandemic. The French authorities has but to unveil a date of reopening for cultural venues, together with theaters.

Roschdy Zem, who received final yr’s greatest actor for his efficiency in Arnaud Desplechin’s “Oh Mercy!,” presided over the ceremony which pushed the envelop additional than common and marked a giant departure from the standard conservatism of earlier editions. As anticipated, the president of the Nationwide Movie Board (CNC), Dominique Boutonnat, who was lately indicted following an accusation of sexual assault, didn’t attend the ceremony. Boutonnat has refused to step down from the CNC whereas he’s being investigated, regardless of protests from movie guilds.

Right here’s the record of the Cesar 2020 winners:

BEST FILM

“Bye Bye Morons,” Albert Dupontel

“Adolescents,” Sébastien Lifshitz

“My Donkey, My Lover & I,” Caroline Vignal

“Love Affairs,” Emmanuel Mouret

“Summer season of 85,” François Ozon

BEST DIRECTOR

Albert Dupontel, “Bye Bye Morons”

Maîwenn, “DNA”

Sébastien Lifshitz, “Adolescents”

Emmanuel Mouret, “Love Affairs”

François Ozon, “Summer season of 85”

BEST FIRST FILM

“Two Of Us,” Filippo Meneghetti

“Garçon Chiffon,” Nicolas Maury

“Cuties,” Maïmouna Doucouré

“Tout Simplement Noir,” Jean-Pascal Zadi

“Un Divan a Tunis,” Manele Labidi

BEST ACTRESS

Laure Calamy, “My Donkey, My Lover & I”

Martine Chevallier, “Two of Us”

Virginie Efira, “Bye Bye Morons”

Camélia Jordana, “Love Affairs”

Barbara Sukowa, “Two of Us”

BEST ACTOR

Sami Bouajila, “A Son”

Jonathan Cohen, “Enorme”

Albert Dupontel, “Bye Bye Morons”

Niels Schneider, “Love Affairs”

Lambert Wilson, “De Gaulle”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“1917,” Sam Mendes

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa

“Darkish Waters,” Todd Haynes

“One other Spherical,” Thomas Vinterberg

“The August Virgin,” Jonas Trueba

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Fanny Ardant, “DNA”

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, “Summer season of 85”

Emilie Dequenne, “Love Affair(s)”

Noémie Lvovsky, “Tips on how to Be a Good Spouse”

Yolande Moreau, “Tips on how to Be a Good Spouse”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Edouard Baer, “Tips on how to Be a Good Spouse”

Louis Garrel, “DNA”

Benjamin Lavernhe, “My Donkey, My Lover & I”

Vincent Macaigne, “Love Affairs”

Nicolas Mairé, “Bye Bye Morons”

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Mélissa Guers, “La Fille Au Bracelet”

India Hair, “Poissonsexe”

Julia Piaton, “Love Affairs”

Camille Rutherford, “Felicità”

Fathia Youssouf, “Cuties”

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Guang Huo, “La Nuit Venue”

Félix Lefebvre, “Summer season of 85”

Benjamin Voisin, “Summer season of 85”

Alexandre Wetter, “Miss”

Jean-Pascal Zadi, “Tout Simplement Noir”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Albert Dupontel, “Bye Bye Morons”

Caroline Vignal, “My Donkey, My Lover & I”

Emmanuel Mouret, “Love Affairs”

Filippo Meneghetti, Malysone Bovorashy, “Two of Us”

Benoît Delépine & Gustave Kerven, “Effacer L’Historique”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Olivier Assayas, “Wasp Community”

Hannelore Cayre, Jean-Paul Salomé, “Mamma Weed”

François Ozon, “Summer season of 85”

Stéphanie Demoustier, “La Fille Au Bracelet”

Eric Barbier, “Petit Pays”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alexis Kavyrchine, “Bye Bye Morons”

Antoine Parouty, Paul Guilhaume, “Adolescents”

Simon Beaufils, “My Donkey, My Lover & I”

Laurent Desmet, “Love Affairs”

Hichame Alaouié, “Summer season of 85”

BEST EDITING

Christophe Pinel, “Bye Bye Morons”

Tina Baz, “Adolescents”

Annette Dutertre, “My Donkey, My Lover & I”

Marital Salomon, “Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait”

Laure Gardette, “Summer season of 85”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mimi Lempicka, “Bye Bye Morons”

Madeline Fontaine, “Tips on how to Be a Good Spouse”

Hélène Davoudian, “Love Affairs”

Anaïs Romand & Sergio Ballo, “De Gaulle”

Pascaline Chavanne, “Summer season of 85”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Carlos Conti, “Bye Bye Morons”

Thierry François, “Tips on how to Be a Good Spouse”

David Faivre, “Love Affairs”

Nicolas De Boiscuillé, “De Gaulle”

Benoît Barouh, “Summer season of 85”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Calamity, Une Enfance De Martha Jane Cannary,” Rémi Chayé

“Josep,” Aurel

“Little Vampire,” Joann Sfar

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Adolescents,” Sébastien Lifshitz

“La Cravate,” Etienne Chaillou, Mathias Théry

“Cyrille Agriculteur, 30 Ans, 20 Vaches, Du Lait, Du Beurre, Des Dettes,” Rodolphe Marconi

“Histoire D’Un Regard,” Mariana Otero

“Un Pays Qui Se Tient Sage,” David Du Fresne

BEST SCORE

Christophe Julien, “Bye Bye Morons”

Stephen Warbeck, “DNA”

Mateï Bratescot, “My Donkey, My Lover & I”

Jean-Benoït Dunckel, “Summer season of 85”

Rone, “La Nuit Venue”

