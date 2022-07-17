Albertario’s emotional embrace with Alario, the “millionaire” support in the stands and the triumphant selfie: the little pearls of the triumph of Las Leonas

* The hug of Agustina Albertario with her boyfriend, the soccer player Lucas Alario

The lioness again they gave a joy to the Argentine sport and took out the ticket to the final of the Women’s Hockey World Cup being developed between the Netherlands and Spain. Those led by Fernando Ferrara won against Germany on penalties after drawing 2-2 in regular time and will play against the Netherlands this Sunday for the sixth definition of a World Cup in their history.

One of the images that did not go unnoticed in the midst of the euphoria of the celebrations was the celebration of the attacker Agustina Albertario, one of the great stars of national sport. The player who comes from reaching 200 presentations with the jacket albiceleste jumped the billboards and She went straight to the stands to merge in an emotional hug with her boyfriend, the soccer player Lucas Alariowho left the concentration of his club for a few hours to accompany her in these decisive stages.

Although in the broadcast they confused the former River scorer with Albertario’s brother, another image later allowed him to see him excited in the stalls and even Leona herself shared a video with him on her Instagram after the game.

The post that Albertario dedicated to Alario after the game

One of the stars of the Argentine hockey team had already announced that the striker who has just signed for the Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany was going to be present at the stadium. “With Lucas we are very good, on Saturday, God willing, he comes to see the semifinals. Now he is in preseason in Austria with his new club. Saturday is coming and if things continue to happen, Sunday will stay, ”he declared in ESPN in the hours before the clash with Germany. The Pipa yesterday was part of the 3-1 friendly win over Torino at the HF-Stadion Bad Wimsbach and collaborated with a goal. Later, he covered the more than a thousand kilometers between Austria and Catalonia to accompany her partner.

Agustina Albertario uploaded a video with Lucas Alario after qualifying for the World Cup final

One of the peculiarities of this semifinal was the impressive breath that the Argentine players had in the stands. A video that became known on social networks showed that the “River Plate branch of Barcelona” was present at the Olympic Stadium of Terrassa in Catalonia with flags (Argentina and River) and drums. “We showed that we are local”, recognized Belén Succi herself after the victory due to the encouragement they had.

The fans of Argentina who supported Las Leonas in Spain



The athletes quickly focused on what will be the Sunday’s match against the Netherlands (from 4:30 p.m.) that could allow them to become world champions for the third time in their history after what was done in 2002 in Perth and in 2010 in Rosario. Meanwhile, the official national hockey account shared the selfie cabal? what did the argentines get: They had thus celebrated the pass to the quarterfinals and also the ticket to the semifinals. “Finalist. Pure smile for Las Leonas”, they wrote.

The selfie that a cabal took after each victory in the World Cup

KEEP READING:

The Lionesses eliminated Germany in the Australian penalties and will play the final of the Hockey World Cup

From tension to ecstasy: the penalty shootout that allowed Las Leonas to qualify for the Hockey World Cup final

The wonderful saves of Belén Succi seconds from the end that gave Las Leonas the pass to the semifinals of the World Cup

Belén Succi, the soul of Las Leonas: she dedicated the “medal of life” to her son and continues to be an example near retirement