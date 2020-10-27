Alberto Barbera Re-Upped As Venice Fest Chief

Alberto Barbera has obtained a brand new four-year mandate as creative director of the Venice Movie Competition.

Having beforehand served a steady nine-year stint on the pageant’s helm, he now turns into the longest-standing chief in Venice’s storied historical past.

He was re-upped by the board of the fest’s father or mother group, the Venice Biennale, headed by former Cinecittà/Luce chief Roberto Cicutto. The Biennale on Tuesday additionally introduced the dates for Venice’s 78th version which can run September 1-11.

Barbera’s re-appointment was extensively anticipated after he pulled off the feat of holding the pageant’s 77th version in September as a bodily version, regardless of coronavirus constraints.

Barbera’s rapport with Venice has had its ups and downs. Earlier than his appointment in 2012 – which has now been prolonged by way of 2024 – he had beforehand served as Venice’s creative director between 1999 and 2001. He was assembling his fourth version below that mandate in 2002 when Silvio Berlusconi got here to energy which prompted Barbera to be ousted from the job as a consequence of Italy’s political spoils system at the moment

Barbera’s management on the Lido occasion has at all times been characterised by innovation. Throughout his first mandate he launched a parallel competitors, now referred to as Venice Horizons. When he got here again in 2012 he slimmed down the variety of movies and steadily turned the Venice Movie Competition into an awards-season springboard, presciently programming a string of titles that might garner acclaim, together with “Gravity,” “Birdman,” “Highlight,” “La La Land,” “The Form of Water,” “Roma,” “Joker,” and this 12 months “Nomadland.”

He additionally added a market part to the fest and launched the primary aggressive VR part at a significant movie occasion.

Born within the Piedmontese city of Biella in 1950, Barbera is a former movie critic. Earlier than heading Venice he served as creative director of the Torino Movie Competition between 1989 and 1998 and through this time he put the occasion on the worldwide map as a launching pad for younger abilities and recent movies from all over the world. He’s additionally a former director of Italy’s Nationwide Movie Museum in Turin.

This 12 months Barbara grew to become a member of the Academy of Movement Footage Arts and Sciences.