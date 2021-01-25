Alberto Grimaldi Lifeless: ‘Gangs of New York’ Producer Was 95

Alberto Grimaldi, a movie producer whose credit embrace the Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Dangerous and the Ugly” and Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York,” has died. He was 95.

Grimaldi’s son, Maurizio Grimaldi, confirmed his dying to Selection, including that his father died of pure causes.

Born in Naples, Italy on March 28, 1925, Grimaldi initially studied legislation earlier than beginning his personal manufacturing firm, Produzioni Europee Associati, or P.E.A., in 1961. The primary function movie Grimaldi produced was the Spanish western movie “L’ombra di Zorro,” which launched the next 12 months. Grimaldi produced his first Spaghetti Western movie, “I due violenti,” in 1964. P.E.A. grew to become identified for its low-budget motion films that have been usually co-productions with Spain and West Germany, and remained energetic till the early ’80s.

In 1965, Grimaldi first collaborated with Sergio Leone on the worldwide co-production “For a Few {Dollars} Extra,” starring Clint Eastwood. The 2 additionally labored collectively the next 12 months, when Grimaldi produced Leone’s epic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Dangerous and the Ugly,” which scored $25 million on the field workplace and is credited with skyrocketing Eastwood to fame.

Grimaldi labored as a producer on over 80 movies in Europe and the US throughout his profession, which spanned 4 a long time. Different notable titles embrace “Burn!” in 1969, 1972’s “Final Tango in Paris” starring Marlon Brando, “Man of La Mancha” in 1972 starring Sophia Loren, “Illustrious Corpses” in 1976 and “Ginger and Fred” in 1986. His final movie manufacturing was Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York” in 2002, which starred Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Liam Neeson and was nominated for 9 Academy Awards, together with greatest image.

Grimaldi is survived by his three kids, Massimo, Maurizio and Marcello, and three grandchildren.