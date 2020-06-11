Albums By BTS And MONSTA X Chosen By Billboard Staff For List Of Best Albums Of 2020 So Far

Albums by BTS and MONSTA X had been acknowledged by Billboard workers members as among the greatest releases of the 12 months!

On Billboard’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2020 (So Far): Staff Picks” (with the chosen titles shared in alphabetical order), one of many albums to make the listing is BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7.”

The group’s fourth full album got here out in February 2020, and Billboard writes, “As BTS proceed to increase their world attain additional than many doubters would have thought of doable, the group’s music retains rising with it — each in measurement and in ambition.” The album is described as “not solely their best-performing album to this point however their strongest and widest set as nicely.”

MONSTA X’s first English full-length album “All About Luv” additionally made the listing. Billboard describes the album as a re-creation of “turn-of-the-century teenybopper pop” (reminiscent of music by Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC) utilizing trendy artists and manufacturing. The workers says it is “an efficient and sometimes charming throwback to the harmonizing and hook building of a bygone period.”

What are your favourite albums of 2020 to date?