Alcohol and party in London: Kyrgios enjoyed the night after losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final

After falling 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 and 6-7 (3-7) against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, Nick Kyrgios He took the opportunity to fulfill his part of the bargain. “Let’s go to a disco and go crazy”had proposed to the Serb in the run-up to the match, while the winner would pay for the drinks.

Finally, Nole did not attend but still the Australian did not want to miss the London night and went to a nightclub with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and his sister Halimah Kyrgioswho were present in the Central Court closely following the duel.

The party was portrayed in images after the women in question share some recordings on their social networks. There the tennis player could be seen with the red cap that he wore throughout the tournament.

The 27 year old traveled by car to the disco and appeared in some photos drinking a bottle of beer as he headed there. Once inside, Halimah posted several videos on Instagram of herself showing off the inside of the place.

In one of the stories that you shared you could see some tequila bottles Already a DJ playing for a small group of people. Hours later, champagne bottles with sparklers inside lit up the scene and the famous baseball cap Air Jordan who accompanied Kyrgios throughout the tournament.

Later, the older sister of the player published a new video in which she was seen with two more bottles of alcohol in her hand and a blue body-hugging dress: “Bad influence,” Costeen jokingly wrote alongside the images.

Yes ok Djokovic did not fulfill his part of the dealwhich consisted of paying for the drinks after winning Wimbledon, the account of what was spent on yesterday’s crazy night ran from Kyrgios, who pocketed just over a million dollars ($1.8 million) for reaching the tournament finals.

Nevertheless, that sum was affected by the fines it had to pay the Australian, which amounted to 17 thousand dollars after receiving a new one for 3 thousand in the last game (A warning for “obscene language”) that was added to the previous 14 thousand dollars.

