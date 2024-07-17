Alcoholism Disrupts Your Behavior: What You Need to Know

Alcoholism’s impact can often first be detected through a person’s changes in behavior. There may be significant changes in one’s personality, which may be noticed by their friends and loved ones. Understanding and recognizing some of the changes can make it easier to spot when someone is suffering from alcoholism so they can get help. Some of the behavioral changes a person will undergo include the following.

Impacts on Judgement and Rational Thinking

Alcohol can impact a person’s judgment and ability to think rationally. They won’t be able to make good decisions, which is why people may decide to drive after drinking or may do irrational things while they’re drinking. They may also take longer to make decisions due to the alcohol reducing their ability to think clearly when they’re drinking. Those who are making poor decisions due to alcohol use may want to start looking into getting help. Taking the time to find alcohol rehab near you can help those who are suffering from alcoholism start the path to recovery.

Lowered Inhibitions

Alcohol can cause someone’s inhibitions to be lowered, meaning they will engage in activities they might not have done if they were sober. This may mean going home with someone they don’t know, driving after drinking despite knowing the dangers, and participating in dangerous or risky activities while under the influence. If someone changes significantly why they drink, it can be due to their lowered inhibitions. Friends and family may notice this change quickly and may see that their loved one acts differently from how they did before starting to drink frequently.

Quicker to Anger

Studies have shown that alcoholism can be linked to aggression. An alcoholic may be more quick to anger, more likely to express their anger, and more likely to get in situations like fights when they are drinking. They may be easily offended by others when they’re drinking and quick to say something or act on that anger, which can put them in dangerous situations, especially if they have had enough alcohol that their reflexes are slower. Someone who drinks regularly may get into fights more often, cause fights, or be more prone to yelling and intimidating others when they are upset about something.

Changes in Habits

Someone who is suffering from alcoholism may have changes in their basic habits, as their life begins to revolve around drinking and the ability to drink. They may go out more often, changing their financial habits as they pay for dinner and drinks every night instead of occasionally. They may make poor decisions relating to their health and well-being. They may also start to hide the alcohol from their friends and loved ones, start sneaking drinks more frequently, or start making more of their personality about drinking instead of having fun in other ways.

The changes alcohol makes to a person’s behavior can vary based on how often they drink, what they were like before the alcoholism, and how the alcohol impacts them. However, it is still known that alcohol can change a person’s behavior and have a significant impact on their life. When family members and friends start to see behavioral changes, they may want to talk to the person about what is happening and encourage them to get help to prevent the alcoholism from getting worse.