Alder Lake CPU and RTX 3070 Ti, on sale for MediaMarkt Web Week

Although the prices of gaming hardware do not stop falling and its stock is increasingly stable, today we continue to opt for a pre-assembled PC, it is still a good option from the point of view of value for money. And among these teams we find configurations for all tastes: from more modest and cheap computers even authentic beasts that there is no game that can resist them.

PC gaming – MSI MAG Codex X5 12TE-1007IB, Intel® Core™ i7-12700KF, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX3070 Ti VENTUS 3X 8G OC, W11

This PC from MSI belongs to the latter, it is perfect for gamers looking for the best possible performance and, in addition, It is reduced by no less than 500 euros on the occasion of the MediaMarkt Web Week: from its original 3,149 euros, now we can take it home for just 2,649 euros. An important figure, yes, but not bad if we take into account the hardware it contains.





MSI, like many other hardware manufacturers, has in its catalog pre-assembled gaming computers like this MAG Codex X5 12TE-1007IB. A high-end equipment with state-of-the-art components with which we can play all kinds of titles without problems, even at high resolutions, such as 1440p or 2160p.

And it is not for less, since it has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card with 8 GB of VRAM, a current generation Intel processor, the Core i7-12700KF, nothing less than 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of SSD storage in which to install dozens and dozens of current games. All this, with Windows 11 installed as standard, so that we only have to connect, turn on, configure and start playing.