Alder Lake has an outstanding performance, but my experience is so bad that I can’t recommend it at the moment

They have spent no less than 5 months since the release of Alder Lake. The intel twelfth generation It was expected as a premiere in style capable of compete on price and performance with the most efficient and low-cost processors from AMD, without neglecting the highest range of CPUs for the most dedicated gamer or user.

However, the situation at launch was difficult with compatibility issues with Denuvo, a abusive price in its components and questionable Windows 11 stability. That is why the best thing was to wait for a somewhat more favorable situation to start updating Alder Lake and, although I’m not unhappy with its performance, its update has been a headache.

I opted for one RTX 3060 Ti accompanied by an i5 12400F and, so you can see what I mean, I have not been able to complete the assembly of the computer in one month, since the end of February I bought it at the end of this March. What is this about? The truth is that when I chose Alder Lake instead of the Zen 3 the AMD I assumed motherboards were going to be very limited due to their newness and current component pricing situation. The problem comes when most of the Z690 have not been launched until this year 2022, with a high price and a very limited stock.





The most profitable option, within the price premium, is the B660. I recommend them, I have no complaints with an MSI Mortar B660, but if you find them at a good price, you will have found gold. The M models, the most affordable, are today close to 150 euros, with motherboards manufactured by Gigabyte bordering on 200. The overpricing of current GPUs, which 3DCenter anticipates will be running out in the face of April of this year after no less than 15 months of almost constant rise, cured me of horror in the face of motherboards. There was no choice but to jump through hoops and pay a high price to get an MSI Mortar board that should not exceed 170 euros.

With Alder Lake at the end you have to jump through hoops and assume a surcharge that should not exist

This was the first barrier to overcome, a very complicated one for the user outside these prices that places Alder Lake in a almost prohibitive place. However, the situation has continued to worsen to this date. The elongated, almost rectangular shape of Alder Lake processors makes the LGA 1151 or LGA 1200 heatsinks are not compatible with LGA 1700 —the socket that mounts this new generation—, which is why the second war began here. I anticipate that, for this year, most heatsink firms will update their models with upgrade kitsbut the ones that don’t, are offered “for free”.





The quotes were not an error. Paying a penny for a Cooler Master upgrade pack is no problem for me, but the Taiwanese company charges no less than 27 euros for your transport. If you’re in the same situation as me, or looking to update Alder Lake soon—which you’ll inevitably go through my case—the best advice I can give is to be patient. The problem is that the stock has not been renewed heading into Alder Lake and many third party stores are still getting rid of stock from the end of last year.

This translates into a Russian roulette. Wait for the heatsink or liquid cooler to arrive to see if it has a kit inside, or upgrade? I opted for the first, on up to two occasions, and it was the worst idea. One month running with the stock fan from Alder Lake is chaoticwith high temperatures, Windows reboots and insane sound – although it seems that it can be improved with a single piece of paper – while I was waiting for a Corsair kit that arrived 20 days later.

All this is not to dissuade you from buying an Alder Lake because, at least in performance, I am surprised with the twelfth generation of Intel. In video games, for which we are almost all here, the i5 12400F is a little beast still sacrificing its integrated graphics. Games like Dying Light 2 or Elden Ring above 60 FPS —in the case of FromSoftware’s RPG, it’s the best it can get, although it can be eliminated with mods—, but such a complicated generation jump, with AM4 being a strong opponent, is hard to recommend.