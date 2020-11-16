Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer to Star in ABC Multi-Cam Comedy

Two legends of the printed comedy sport are teaming for a brand new enterprise.

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer are set to star in an as-yet-untitled present which has been handed a straight-to-series order at ABC.

The multi-cam comedy in query revolves round three males who had been roommates in their twenties till their warring egos drove them aside. Now, the trio are reuniting a long time later for another run on the lives they’ve at all times needed. Baldwin and Grammer will play two of the aforementioned roommates, with the third solid member to be introduced at a later date. ABC is lining up the present for the 2021-22 season.

twentieth Tv is the studio behind the challenge, which hails from “Fashionable Household” co-creator Chris Lloyd and govt producer Vali Chandrasekaran. The pair will function writers and govt producers alongside Baldwin and Grammer.

The collection marks Baldwin’s first main broadcast position since “30 Rock.” Of late, Baldwin has been an everyday on “Saturday Evening Reside” portraying President Donald Trump, wig, orange face and all. On his upcoming schedule is UCP collection “Dr. Demise,” in which he’s starring reverse Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater.

As for Grammer, the “Cheers” and “Frasier” star was one of many leads in the 2019 Fox authorized drama “Confirmed Harmless,” which was canceled after solely a single season. He most just lately appeared in an episode of the CBS comedy “Carol’s Second Act.”

The present has a number of reunions in the manufacturing division, as Lloyd labored with Grammer on “Frasier” prior to creating “Fashionable Household,” whereas Chandrasekaran was a author and producer on “30 Rock.”

The record of govt producers on the challenge additionally consists of Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton.