Alec Baldwin, Joshua Jackson’s ‘Dr. Demise’ Bows on Starzplay

Lionsgate-backed streamer Starzplay has closed a licensing settlement with NBCUniversal World Distribution for upcoming restricted collection “Dr. Demise.”

The platform will stream the collection solely in Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the U.Okay. and all through Latin America, together with Brazil and Mexico.

Primarily based on the hit U.S. podcast from Wondery, “Dr. Demise” relies on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a Texas surgeon who earned the nickname for his maiming of greater than 30 sufferers between 2012 and 2013. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), got down to cease him.

The forged additionally consists of Grace Gummer (“Mr. Robotic”), Anna Sophia Robb (“The Act”) and Carrie Preston (“The Good Spouse”).

The collection options an all-female directing staff together with Maggie Kiley (“Riverdale”), who may also government produce the primary two episodes; Jennifer Morrison (“Euphoria”); and So Yong Kim (“Tales from the Loop”).

Starzplay government VP of worldwide digital networks Superna Kalle stated, “The Wondery podcast on which ‘Dr. Demise’ relies advised a harrowing story that captured record-setting consideration when it was launched in 2018. I’ve little question this will probably be equally fascinating for our wider worldwide audiences.”

Produced by Common Content material Productions (UCP), a division of Common Studio Group, “Dr. Demise” is government produced by Patrick Macmanus (“The Lady from Plainville”) through his Littleton Highway Productions banner, underneath his general take care of UCP. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham additionally government produce through Escape Artists, in addition to Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

Since launching in 2018, Starzplay has quickly expanded into 55 nations.