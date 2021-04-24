Alec Baldwin-Kelsey Grammer Comedy Passed on by ABC

Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer’s comedy will not be moving forward at ABC and is being shopped elsewhere. The straight-to-series order, which also had Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty,” “Doom Patrol”) attached to star, was scrapped after network executives saw the completed pilot episode, directed by James Burrows. ABC had been lining up the half-hour series for the 2021-22 season.

Per the logline, the untitled multi-camera series revolves around three men (Baldwin, Grammer and Mapa) who were roommates in their 20s until their warring egos drove them apart. Now, the trio is reuniting decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.

The series will mark Baldwin’s first major broadcast role since “30 Rock.” Grammer, most known for his roles in “Frasier” and “Cheers,” had most recently appeared in an episode of the CBS comedy “Carol’s Second Act,” after starring in the 2019 Fox legal drama “Proven Innocent,” which was canceled after only a single season. Mapa’s role in the series reunites him with Baldwin, with the two having recently both appeared in the feature “Chick Fight.”

20th Television is the studio behind the project, which hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Chris Lloyd and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran. The pair will serve as writers and executive producers alongside Baldwin and Grammer. Also executive producing are Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton. The show has multiple reunions in the producing department, as Lloyd worked with Grammer on “Frasier” prior to creating “Modern Family,” while Chandrasekaran was a writer and producer on “30 Rock.”