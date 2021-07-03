Alec & Hilaria Stanley Baldwin Sign up for Questlove ‘Summer season Of Soul’ Celebration

the movie report Summer season of the soul, directed by means of questlove, was once screened at Guild Corridor by means of the Hamptons Movie Fest.

On the unique pre-show birthday party, Anne Chaisson, govt director of HIFF, Cristina Cuomo, and Alec and Hilaria Stanley Baldwin (with their captivating and precocious daughter) carmen) sipped and loved appetizers at The Baker Space 1650.

The movie? Astonishing.

Anne Chaisson and David Nugent at Guild Corridor, Picture: Bridget LeRoy

Photographs of the “Black Woodstock” – a summer season song pageant in 1969 in Harlem metlem Gladys Knight, David Ruffin, Stevie Marvel, Mavis Maples and plenty of different artists – was once unnoticed and forgotten till not too long ago.

The screening was once adopted by means of a Zoom interview between Stanley Baldwin, Questlove and the Creative Director of HIFF David Nugent.

Now streaming on Hulu, Summer season of the soul is a summer season must-see!