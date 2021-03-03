Alec Mapa to Star Alongside Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer in ABC Series

Alec Mapa has signed on to star alongside Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer in an ABC multi-cam comedy sequence, Selection has discovered.

The untitled sequence revolves round three males who have been roommates in their twenties till their warring egos drove them aside. Now, the trio are reuniting many years later for yet one more run on the lives they’ve at all times wished.

Mapa will star as Andre, the third roommate from the previous days in New York. A homosexual man with a extremely empathetic nature, he’s typically referred to as upon to maintain the peace between Channing (Baldwin) and London (Grammer), whereas additionally trying to discover a romantic {and professional} success which have thus far eluded him.

Mapa rose to fame when he took over the starring function in the unique Broadway manufacturing of “M. Butterfly” from B.D. Wong. He has appeared in quite a few exhibits and movies since, together with the exhibits like “Ugly Betty,” “Determined Housewives,” “Buddies,” “Alias,” “Seinfeld,” and “Roseanne.” He additionally starred in the UPN sitcom “Half & Half,” which ran for 4 seasons. He can at present be seen in the HBO Max-DC sequence “Doom Patrol.”

His function in the ABC sequence additionally reunites him with Baldwin, with the 2 having just lately each appeared in the function “Chick Struggle.” Mapa has additionally starred in movies together with “Marley & Me” and “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan.”

twentieth Tv is the studio behind the venture, which hails from “Trendy Household” co-creator Chris Lloyd and govt producer Vali Chandrasekaran. The pair will function writers and govt producers alongside Baldwin and Grammer.