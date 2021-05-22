Aleena Mary Antony (Alphonse Puthren Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Aleena Mary Antony is a partner of Alphonse Puthren, who’s a well-known director, manufacturer, and actor from the Malayalam movie trade. He’s widespread for his motion pictures like Neram, Premam, and extra. Aleena Mary is the daughter of movie manufacturer Alwin Antony who bankrolled Om Shanthi Oshana starred Nivin Pauly and Nazriya. Aleena were given married in 2015 and now she is the mummy of 2 kids.