Alejandra Ayala, a Mexican boxer, fell into a coma after being knocked out in a fight in Scotland

Recently representatives of the Mexican women’s boxing reported that Alejandra Phoenix Ayalaboxer originally from Tijuana, he is in poor health after a fight he had in Glasgow, Scotland, since she is in a coma after a withering blow that knocked her out during an official match.

Last Friday, May 13, the Mexican starred in a match against Hannah Rankinlocal fighter, in search of the female superwelter AMB belt; after 10 rounds of the contest, Rankin landed a blunt blow that took the canvas to Phoenix Ayala.

Hannah Ranking was declared the winner, however, the Aztec boxer could not get up from the blow for which she was transferred to the Glasgow hospital where a first study of her health situation was carried out. Due to the seriousness with which she arrived at the medical clinic, underwent surgery that same day and since then remains in an induced comaaccording to the first reports of the WITH (World Boxing Association).

Later the company Fight Academy shared a statement in which he gave details of the fighter’s health. In the first instance, he explained that once Alejandra Ayala left the operating room was stablewhat’s more the organizer contacted the family of the Mexican to follow up on the case and advise them on the follow-up of the 33-year-old professional boxer’s health.

“Ayala was admitted to a Glasgow hospital and rushed into surgery, she has undergone surgery and is reported to be in a stable condition.”

On the other hand, the company argued that Hannah Rankin is aware of the situation as she was dismayed by the condition in which her opponent left the ring after the fight. “We are in contact with Alejandra’s family and its team of representatives and offer them our full support. Hannah is aware of the situation and she was very concerned to learn of the state of her brave opponent, ”reads the press release.

The medical diagnosis explained that Phoenix Ayala presented a subdural hematomawhich is an accumulation of blood between the covering of the brain and its surface, so due to the size of the hematoma, she opted for surgery to avoid health complications for the boxer.

So far, Alejandra is still in the hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, it is unknown how long she will remain in the clinic where she was operated; she will depend on the evolution that she presents in the next few days.

Gilberto Jesus Mendozapresident of the AMB, offered a few words to ESPN about the situation and explained that he was concerned about the health of the Tijuana fighter. They will closely follow the case to offer all kinds of help to the family and the boxer.

“we are quite worried because of what is happening with Alejandra Ayala. We are contacting our representative in England mostly for support, our women’s world championship director (Shivana Inalsingh), who is a reflexologist, also available to assist familythese are things that happen in boxing and they are worrying”, he sentenced.

Alejandra Phoenix Ayala started his professional boxing career in 2015with seven years of experience, accumulated a record of 14 – 6 in the 154-pound division. Within Mexican boxing she was shaping up to be one of the best exponents of super welterweight.

