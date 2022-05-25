Alejandra Ayala came out of the coma caused by a knockout during a fight in Scotland

Both the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC) were aware of the health of Alejandra Fénix Ayala (Instagram Photo/@fenixayala)

Mexican women’s boxing had good news because Alejandra Ayalaprofessional boxer, came out of coma to which she was induced after being knocked out last Friday, May 13 in an official match in Scotland. After being in a coma for 10 daysthe boxer from Tijuana showed a favorable recovery so the doctors chose to wake her up.

Through an official statement from Fight Academycompany organizing the fight in which Alejandra was knocked out, reported that the Mexican fighter has regained consciousness and that your health condition shows improvement. So far, the effects or consequences that the Aztec boxer could have due to her blow are unknown, but she showed a favorable recovery.

Alejandra Phoenixas it is also known, She will remain hospitalized at the “Reyna Elizabeth” University Hospital in Gloasgow, Scotland.same to which she was admitted after losing the fight against Hanna Rankin two weeks ago, this in order to closely follow his evolution after being in a coma.

The fight in which the Tijuana native compromised her health was in the fight for the WBA super welterweight belt (Photo: Instagram/@fenixayala//@shotbyjenny)

It should be remembered that the doctors took the decision to induce a coma because in the first diagnosis a hematoma subdural, for which she underwent surgery the same night she lost the fight and fell knocked out. After the successful operation, she opted for that medical condition and since then her medical evolution has been followed up.

Both the world boxing association (WITH) As the World Boxing Council (CMB) were aware of Alejandra’s health Phoenix Ayala. Even the president of the WBC himself, Mauricio Sulaimanassured that they would investigate the boxer’s case in order to avoid seeing this type of scenario as “normal” and take care of professional boxers.

“We are going to do an investigation because the information is very important to share”, he assured. She also pointed out what could be the cause that led the Aztec competitor to the hospital after the forceful blow she received in the tenth round of the contest, but she emphasized the need to protect professional boxers.

Alejandra Ayala came out of the coma (Photo Instagram/@fenixayala)

“Maybe there was dehydrationWe only see it as an accident in the ring and what we seek is to continue making boxing safer, “he explained at a press conference.

The fight in which the native of Tijuana compromised her state of health was in the fight for the WBA superwelter belt. The Mexican challenged the current champion of the category, the fight took place in Scotland; Throughout the contest, the local boxer showed greater control of the fight and began to connect more blows.

While the Mexican was bowed down in efforts, after 10 rounds of the fight, Rankin landed a forceful blow that took the canvas to Phoenix Ayala.

Hannah Ranking was declared the winner, however, the Aztec boxer could not get up from the blow for which she was transferred to the Glasgow hospital where a first study of her health situation was carried out. From that moment the fight became a critical situation because the life of the boxer was compromised.

Although the WBC was not in charge of carrying out the fight, he explained that they have been in constant communication with the Tijuana Boxing Commissionas well as with the British commission to give a punctual follow-up to the case.

