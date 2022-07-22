Alejandra Ayala, the Mexican boxer who woke up from a coma after a knockout, spoke: “I couldn’t walk”

Alejandra Ayala returned to Mexico after spending more than two months in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo: Instagram fenixayala)

Alejandra Phoenix Ayala He returned to Mexico after having overcome one of the most important challenges of his life. On the night of Friday, May 13, Mexican boxing also experienced a moment of enormous tension, as he received a brutal blow that took her to the canvaskept in eat for 10 days and led her to embark on a long recovery process in the city of Glasgow, Scotland. Two months after the event, the boxer spoke of the event.

During an interview for the YouTube channel You can’t play boxing, Phoenix Ayala provided details about the night where he tried to strip the World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight title from Hannah Rankin. Similarly, he recounted his reaction when he woke up in bed at the “Queen Elizabeth” University Hospital in Glasgow after 10 days unconscious.

I don’t remember much when I woke upbut I remember that I was happy to see my parents and say ‘I have another life ahead of me’ (…) When I woke up couldn’t walkno could speakI couldn’t do a thousand things that I do right now and the doctors had told me that I couldn’t do it for a year and a half. They are surprised”he remembered in space.

According to his testimony, Ayala traveled to Europe to fulfill his dream of being crowned at 154 pounds. On the day of the fight he was happy for the goal he was looking to obtain, as well as the presence of his family and sentimental partner in the stands of the Hydro arena in Glasgow. “I felt I was going to win. and well in the first rounds”, he assured.

His effort could bear fruit in the first episodes of the fight, although there was great parity compared to the performance of his rival. However, the experience of the defending champion prevailed in the last rounds and managed to disable the native of Tijuana, Baja California, in the tenth. after the blow, Ayala could not rejoin and had to be transferred to an emergency hospital.

At the scene, she underwent an emergency surgical procedure after doctors diagnosed her with a hematoma subdural. Given the gravity, they also made the decision to induce a coma in order to improve their recovery process. In the course of it, she underwent a series of interventions again until on May 23, when he woke up.

Although the response he had during the coma and on his awakening was favorable, the medical team booked their diagnosis in the face of the complexity of events. Despite this, he did not present extraordinary complications and, on the contrary, showed Obvious improvements in your state of health thanks to the good preparation during his camp before engaging in the championship fight.

“This was my best fight of the 20 I have had in seven years of professionalism. In fact the doctors are surprised and told me that had a lot to do with the excellent preparation I had in the three months prior to the fight,” he said. He even overcame the diagnosis of memory loss, because during his hospitalization he was able to remember passages from his childhood.

Initially, the team in charge of his rehabilitation foresaw his stay in Scotland over three months. However, the doctors authorized her early return because of how beneficial it can be for her recovery to be in a more familiar environment. “I’ve been here less than a week and I can do things that I couldn’t do there with specialist people. I feel happy”.

Alejandra Ayala will not be able to return to boxingalthough the event only anticipated the retirement that she planned for 2022. Despite this, she will venture into her role as a coach and preparer of the new talents that arrive at the Fénix Boxing Gym, his initiative to promote sports in Tijuana.

