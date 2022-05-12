Alejandro Garnacho’s dream final: double for the title, a nod to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine flag and a special prize

Alejandro Garnacho Scored Two Goals And Celebrated The Title At Manchester United With The Argentine Flag

Alexander Garnacho had an outstanding day against a Old Trafford packed with more than 67 thousand people at the long-awaited end of the FA Youth Cupthe traditional tournament in England that brings together the best youth teams in the country. Manchester United superó 3-1 a Nottingham Forest in the game that defined the title and the soccer player with Argentine roots was a central actor in the event that had the legendary Alex Ferguson as a star witness.

The local cast had managed to jump ahead on the scoreboard thanks to both Rhys Bennettbut the visit reached the tie in the last minute of the first stage thanks to Josh Powell. When the meeting seemed to walk towards an immovable marker, Garnacho put all his mischief at the service of the Red Devils shortly after the end: stole a ball at the goal of the area After an error by the rival defender and when he was heading for the goal, he was lowered.

The referee did not hesitate and quickly awarded the penalty, but the television images did not support it: the foul was outside the area. The 17-year-old footballer did not care: changed the maximum penalty by goal and gave United the long-awaited victory. The detail? He celebrated it like Cristiano Ronaldowhom he praised weeks ago when he had his first appearances on the first team substitute bench.

There was still a little more of the player born in Spain who is the son of Patricia Ferreyra Fernández, a woman of Argentine nationality. In the third minute of the eight stoppage time he found the ball after a new mistake by the rival defense, He faced from the left, faked to one side and the other before defining the goal. The shot met a detour in the road that made it easier for him to overcome the resistance of goalkeeper Aaron Bott.

Manchester got back up the crown of this traditional contest –It was played for the first time in 1952– after eleven years and stretched his lead with Chelsea in the top winners table: United have 11 titles and The Blues 9.

On a personal level, the Argentine striker finished with seven goals in the tournament. Before his two goals in the final, he screamed against Wolverhampton, Everton, Scunthorpe United and Leicester twice. The gesture that quickly gained notoriety it was his decision to celebrate the coronation together with his companions embracing an Argentine flag.

A while before, the Manchester United authorities had decorated Garnacho with the “Jimmy Murphy” that distinguishes the “Young Player of the Year”. “The 17-year-old, fresh from making his senior squad debut against Chelsea in the Premier League, enjoyed a truly unforgettable season in a Manchester United shirt. Despite having arrived in England during the start of the pandemic in 2020, the striker did not take long to make himself known at the club, where he had the chance to represent the institution in various competitionsincluding the FA Youth Cup”, highlighted the club’s official website.

United have been awarding this award since the 1982/83 season and several stars of the stature of Ryan Giggs (91 y 92), Paul Scholes (93), Phil Neville (94), Wes Brown (98 and 99) and Marcus Rashford (16).

The award given to Alejandro Garnacho (Photo: @ManUtd_Es)

His performance does not go unnoticed in England and in the last few hours the tabloid newspaper The Sun dedicated a report to him where he mentioned him as a “infant prodigy”. “Garnacho was called the ‘jewel’ of the Atlético academy, and he is working hard to emulate his idol as he grows up”explained the journalist Jonathan Boon who pointed out the fanaticism of the striker for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attacker was born in Madrid and started in the lower divisions of the Atletico Madrid before joining United. His mother is Argentina and that He opened the door to the summons of the National Team commanded by Lionel Scaloni. Garnacho was one of the seven youngsters who decided to call the DT of the Albiceleste for the last two qualifying matches against Venezuela and Ecuador together with Franco and Valentín Carboni (Inter), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal), Luka Romero (Lazio) and Matías Soulé (Juventus).

Alejandro Garnacho has already added minutes in the friendlies of the Sub 20 of Argentina

“To all the players we call, the boys who are in Europe, we talk to all the boys and their families. The idea is that they come and under no circumstances are we going to decide for them. In any case, when the time comes, if they have to play for the senior team, which is the one that would really prevent them from playing for another team, the decision will be theirs, never ours.. But in any case, they are eager to come, they have shown interest in being here and in knowing what the Argentine team is,” explained the Argentine coach at the time, who did not take any of the boys to the substitute bench but he did see them in action in some friendlies of the Sub 20 currently commanded by Javier Mascherano.

Figure in the youth of the Red DevilsGarnacho has already started adding minutes to the first team under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick: he made his debut against Chelsea and his family was moved in the stands.

One of Garnacho’s goal cries (Photo: @ManUtd_Es)

KEEP READING:

After Haaland’s arrival at Manchester City, the other seven signings that could break the market

World scandal: the reprehensible song of the Nice ultras mocking the death of Emiliano Sala

FIFA announced that it will investigate Chile’s complaint against Ecuador for the nationality of a player