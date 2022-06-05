Alejandro Garnacho’s little pearl in the heavy beating suffered by the Argentine Sub 20: he hung it from the angle in a free kick

* Alejandro Garnacho’s great goal in the painful defeat of Argentina

It was just a mirror of water in the desert. An oasis. But a breath at last. The Argentine Under 20 team who drives Javier Mascherano suffered the hardest hit of the Maurice Revello Tournament in France with a 2-6 vs. home and complicated his way in the contest. However, in that painful marker there was a little pearl to highlight: the great goal by Alejandro Garnacho to discount in the second half.

The footballer of Manchester Unitedaged 17, scored the only goals in the Albiceleste. The first did when the score was 0-5 in the supplement. Garnacho took charge of a free kick from the left flank more than 20 meters from the goal and took a right hand that hung in the corner of the goal defended by Melvin Zinga, who plays for Angers in his country.

With two minutes remaining in the game, the man who had already made his debut in the Premier League generated a penalty after a foul by French captain Tanguy Nianzou (from Bayern Munich) and changed it for a goal for the final score.

* Alejandro Garnacho’s penalty goal

The Argentine cast scored four goals in this tournament and the player born in Spain, but with Argentine nationality through his mother, was the architect of three of them. After the cry of Santiago Castro –forward of Vélez’s juniors– that meant the narrow victory against Saudi Arabia in the debut, Garnacho gave the national team the narrow victory with a pearl against Panama in the second game.

Those of Mascherano now will have to wait for the results of the other groups to know if they can classify the next instance as the best second, since France snatched the leadership of Zone A with this win. They must bet on draw between Mexico and Indonesia this Sunday (Group B), since in case of winning either of the two they would reach 6 points and would have a better goal difference because Argentina was left with -2. In addition, they will have to appeal to a Comoros defeat against Algeria in Group C.

KEEP READING:

Painful defeat of Mascherano’s Under 20 National Team: France thrashed him 6-1 and complicated his future in the Toulon tournament

Pass to the void, definition to the angle and celebration “a la Messi”: Alejandro Garnacho’s great goal for the Argentine team in the Toulon Tournament

With a great goal from Garnacho, Mascherano’s Under 20 National Team beat Panama in the Toulon tournament

Javier Mascherano’s Under 20 team debuted with a tight win against Saudi Arabia in the Toulon tournament

The conduct manual that Mascherano established in the Under 20 National Team: from cleaning the changing rooms to learning English