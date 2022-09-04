Alejandro Zambra, as nervous as his characters about the new Constitution of Chile

After the success of his latest book, “Chilean Poet”, a large part of Alejandro Zambra’s work is being republished and the author is already preparing his next two books.

To the literature of Alexander Zambra opens folds to approach the world because in his novels, like the ones recently reissued The private life of trees y bonsaibreathe the question by the links: how we live them, if we sustain them and at what costs and how they become possible echoes of a past that constitutes us but that is not usually static, that shows itself to be versatile, fundamentally, based on the way in which we narrate it.

With forewords from Margarita Garcia Robayo (The private life of trees) y Leila Warrior (bonsai), these two novels by Zambra (Santiago de Chile, 1975) return to bookstores after the success of Chilean poethis latest work, one of the most read in times of pandemic closures and withdrawals .

But to those two titles another reprint is added: free themea set of essays, stories and chronicles in which the Chilean author based in Mexico, in tune with another of his books –Do not read– addresses her detours about writing, translating, what happens when reading becomes work ; and presents a story dedicated to the city of Buenos Aires.

Zambra talks about those topics that he returns to in his work, such as parenting, the names we assign to links, work with editors, and his writing projects in this interview with Télam via email.

“There will be time to talk about that novel, it’s just that I’m re-knowing it…”, he responds to the question about the fiction he is working on these days in which he is also attentive to what is happening in his country, Chile, with the arrival of a president of his generation as Gabriel Boric and the plebiscite scheduled for next Sunday in which Chileans will decide if they agree to reform their Constitution to replace the 1980 one, created during the Pinochet dictatorship: “ So many people reading, silently or out loud but more or less in unison, the proposed Constitution. Never before have we been reading the same book at the same time ”, he says about that process.

[Los libros de Alejandro Zambra pueden comprarse, en su versión digital, en Bajalibros.com clickeando acá]

-Télam: The two novels that were reissued have continuities or themes that insist: for example, the figure of the stepfather, who intensely shares a time in the life of a boy or girl. Everything that can be developed in that bond is in The private life of trees and then it grows, takes another form in Chilean poet. How do you think about the continuities in your work?

-Alejandro Zambra: Well, between book and book there has always been a period of babbling, scribbling, white noise, draft. A kind of re-literacy. So each book is like the first. And it is that there really does not have to be a next book. There is nothing, in the abstract, that makes it necessary. Until it becomes necessary for itself. I like the idea, also semi-romantic, that all the books are rather drafts or partial installments of a future book, but at the same time, when i’m in the middle of something, there is no future but the pure present of a unique book, first and last . More than a previous plan or a general or generating idea, there are obsessions, insistences, recurrences and diversions. because too each new book in a certain way is against the previous one. They look alike, but how do brothers look alike .

-T: In the epilogue of Life…, Margarita Garcia Robayo He says that it could be a book about waiting for that development of the conjecture that the narrator makes. Can writing be a way of disarming expectations or channeling the anxieties they generate?

-AZ: That one about “disarming the waits” is nice. There were many of us who became readers on the long journeys by bus or subway to school or college. Reading is the ideal occupation for those who travel and those who wait. and write too especially when you reach the most pleasant moment, which is when you forget that you are writing and previous plans not only fail but become irrelevant.

-T: About that novel and Chilean poet, there is a question that resonates: what happens to the children of couples when there is no blood bond and there is a separation? In both cases, the reading seems to be the echo of that memory, a place to go in search of that intimacy and daily life that was shared.

-AZ: Yes, The private life of trees y Chilean poet they could even be considered versions of the same book, ten or twelve years apart . They both try to answer that question you ask me, that we ask ourselves. Daniela, the girl from The private life of trees is a contemporary of Vicente, the protagonist of Chilean poet. Perhaps that is the essential displacement of the character, who goes from secondary to protagonist. Vicente would be the first to reject the place of victim and yet he is. For me, the heart of the novel is that chapter in the little room, in which we see him trying to process the disappearance of the library, which is actually the disappearance of his stepfather, but he, who has been abandoned, finds it difficult to understand himself as abandoned, because he understands or wants to understand that the abandoned one is his mother.

With the new Constitution of Chile, Zambra hopes “to learn to talk again, to lose the fear of permanent movement, of contradictions, of misunderstandings, of uncertainty.” (Telam)

-T: Going to free themethere is a figure that is also present in Do not read: the editor Andrés Braithwaite. How has your work with editors been when writing fiction?

-AZ: Very good and intense. There is a long period in which I shut myself up, but as soon as I go out in the sun and share a draft, or the draft of a draft, I try a lot, I rehearse a lot. Work with Jorge Herald It was a treat, what can I say. And now I have the good fortune to talk often with Silvia Seseand also with Andrés, who was my editor when I wrote for the press and later helped me put together Do not read y free themebut also edited Chilean poet. In general, I show the books a lot before publishing them, I depend on my friends, on our permanent exchanges, we have been reading each other for decades. I’m always reading someone else’s manuscript, it seems to me that that doesn’t change, whether you’re twenty or seventy. There are things you can see in other people’s books, but you are unable to see in your own writing. . In my case also because I always feel that the text is provisional and I put my hand to it until the end, which sometimes prevents me from reaching the end.

-T: In one of the texts of He… there is the end of the book, the materiality of the copy delivered as an instance of mourning. There is something that can no longer be changed. How do you live the reissues?

-AZ: With quiet joy, above all. Is that After publishing, I reassure myself . I guess it’s like when you see someone walk away until they disappear on the horizon. I liked it when they published those two novels together, but I’m still glad that now they’re circulating separately again and with such generous epilogues from writers I admire. Above all I am happy for The private life of treeswhich is my gift book, the one I love the most, I don’t know why, maybe I just idealized the memory of the months in which I wrote it.

-T: How are you experiencing this political moment in Chile? I think of the characters in your novels and I think that many would be excited or involved in this political present.

-AZ: Sure. I imagine them as nervous as I am right now, waiting for us to approve the new constitution. I have enjoyed these months of intense discussions. So many people reading, silently or out loud but more or less in unison, the proposed Constitution. Never before have we been reading the same book at the same time. Although we never read the same, of course. I hope that book will allow us to talk again. Learn to converse again, lose the fear of permanent movement, contradictions, misunderstandings, uncertainty . Play on that court. They are big challenges, but that’s what it’s all about, I think.

-T: What are you working on now? Is there a writing project that you are facing and that you can tell something about?

-AZ: Next year I am going to publish a book of poems, stories and essays called Children’s literature. It’s the book I’ve been working on since I finished Chilean poet. Y I have re-entered, with tentative steps, a novel that because of Chilean poet it was halfway and I really like to imagine that I am going to finish it soon. We’ll see.

Source: Télam SE

KEEP READING:

Alejandro Zambra: “I am a writer because I failed in everything else”

Marguerite Duras: lovers, alcohol and the “solitude of writing”

Alejandro Zambra: “There is a lot of exaggeration with genres, when a large part of the books that we like are hybrids”