Alemao’s memories with Maradona in Napoli: the most astonishing play he saw him make and the accusations he suffered for not knocking him down in Italy 90 The Brazilian midfielder was, along with Careca, one of Diego’s great sides in Naples. “His environment did not accompany him nor did he know how to do it. A few weeks before his death we spoke on WhatsApp and he told me that he was not well, “he revealed.