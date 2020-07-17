Alene and Simon’s tumultuous love story – what happened after Married At First Sight

E4’s revival of Married at First Sight Australia has been heating up for the reason that season 4 present aired in July.

The eccentric actuality collection follows a panel of specialists who match singletons primarily based purely on the data given to them.

One of many {couples} on the present is Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian.

Regardless of a sluggish begin to their relationship, the pair determined to marry, solely to grasp that it wasn’t for them.

Nonetheless, simply months after the present, they despatched followers right into a meltdown once they had been noticed at an occasion collectively, sparking rumours they had been again on.

So are the rumours true? And are they the true deal now? Right here’s every thing it’s essential to find out about their whirlwind romance.

What happened to Alene and Simon?

From the start it was fairly clear that there wasn’t a lot of a spark between Simon and Alene.

Put merely, they had been an odd match. She made precise headlines when she requested him to chop his curly hair, and he took a very long time to heat as much as the concept of love.

Regardless of their variations, nonetheless, followers grew to love them, and the pair determined to remain collectively till the top of the experiment.

Issues appeared promising as they talked about kids and shared plans for his or her future, nonetheless, their sluggish burning love story quickly fizzled as a result of distance between them.

“It was a tough choice however we now have determined to half methods. We stay the best of buddies and we are going to proceed to be a part of every others’ lives,” a press release from the pair learn.

Are Alene and Simon again collectively?

Simply months after leaving the present, rumours started swirling that they had been again on after Alene and Simon had been noticed collectively at an occasion.

However sadly, it appears the MAFS duo have referred to as it quits for good, as Alene later confirmed that they’re now not an merchandise.

Chatting with OK! journal, Alene broke her silence on the tragic purpose why her union with Simon was doomed from the start.

She mentioned: “Moreover the space, the completely different life and what he needs to do together with his life and what type of future he needs for himself, there was an enormous distinction there within the objectives.

“So we knew that somebody needed to sacrifice and we reached a stage the place we had been like, ‘Let’s be sincere, somebody isn’t going to be comfortable ultimately’.”

She went on to advise followers to not hope for a reunion between the pair, confirming that romance is now not a chance.

She added: “[Our relationship is] all previously. And now that we’ve had the break from one another, we’ve each realised and perceive that it might have been actually laborious for it to work, solely due to the completely different life.”

The place is Alene now?

It’s not recognized whether or not Alene is relationship now, but it surely seems to be like she has effectively and actually moved on from Simon.

The Sydney nurse beforehand left a relatively suggestive touch upon the official Married At First Sight Instagram account, shattering any hope that Season 4’s golden couple may reunite as soon as once more.

“Hey he’s HoTz!” Khatcherian commented on a clip selling MAFS single Ryan, who appeared on Season 5 of the experiment in 2018.

The place is Simon now?

By the seems to be of Simon’s Instagram, it seems to be like he’s having fun with his single life. And judging by a earlier remark he made, we’d say he agrees.

Following his cut up from Alene, the Queensland star shared particulars on his new love life, saying in 2018: “I went to a celebration in Brisbane one night time, and went into this room with like 16 folks mendacity on the mattress. I had 4 gives that night time to go and muck round within the sack with somebody.”

Married at First Sight Australia is on E4.