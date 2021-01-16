Alert at Paris Saint Germain: Mauricio Pochettino has coronavirus

Paris Saint Germain reported that Mauricio Pochettino has coronavirus (Photo: EFE)

After only three games in office and after winning his first title with the Paris Saint Germain, the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino must give up command because he has coronavirus. The brand new technician of PSG had given positive in PCR tests to which the entire campus submitted and will have to comply with the isolation.

After the consecration in the French Super Cup, the Parisian club reported the contagion of the strategist of 48 years and advised that his collaborators, Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino, will take the reins of the team from this Saturday in Angers, according to the message spread on social networks.

📌 The coach of @PSG_inside Mauricio Pochettino is confirmed positive in the Sars-Cov2 PCR test. He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol.

His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino will take over from tomorrow in Angers. #SCOPSG – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 15, 2021

Without the presence of Pochettino, he PSG will visit the Stade Raymond-Kopa this Saturday to face the Angers SCO by Date 20 from League 1, where he marches 2nd with 39 points, one less than Olympique de Marseille. He would also be out of the game against him Montpellier of the January 22, while his return would be before Lorient on the 31st.

They have only passed 11 days since the official presentation of the native coach of Murphy, Santa Fe, who replaced the German Thomas Tuchel. But his cycle started very hectic. After drawing in his debut against Saint Etienne (1-1) and then beat the Brest stadium (3-0), the Paris Saint Germain raised his first trophy with Pochettino by imposing itself by 2-1 ante al Marsella with goals from Icardi and Neymar.

Pochettino talks to Neymar in the final of the French Super Cup between PSG and Olympique Marseille (Photo: REUTERS)

Now he will have to leave the team and follow health protocol, which will interrupt his work with the Parisian team. Pochettino, who was also a player of PSG between 2001 and 2003, it was inactive since November 2019, when he left the Tottenham of England.

The great objective that the Paris Saint Germain on the horizon is at the European level: Tuesday February 16th will open their round of 16 series of the UEFA Champions League before him Barcelona of Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. The rematch will be the March 10th, at Princes Park.

