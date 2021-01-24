Alert at Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus

Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus (EFE / Manuel Lorenzo)



A new news shakes Real Madrid after the tough elimination in the Copa del Rey at the hands of a Third Division team. The club in the Spanish capital confirmed that technical director Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19”They reported from the White House in a short press release.

In this way, the French strategist will not be able to give the press conference that he had planned for today in the pre-match tomorrow against Alavés as a visitor. Of course, he will not go to Mendizorroza Stadium.

In his place will be seated in the bench of substitutes David Bettoni, second coach of Madrid. It is worth noting that Zizou Yes, he was in training yesterday and had an important talk with his players, after the unexpected blow suffered in the Copa del Rey at the hands of Alcoyano.

“We have had a great training session. What matters is tomorrow’s game. It is another opportunity to show that we are together. The organization of the party is something internal. We will see the details tomorrow. Let everyone know that Zidane will be with us”Bettoni commented. And then he added: “Soccer is his passion. You know what there is. He will not be now physically, but he will be supporting. I see him smile every week, we enjoy them every day. He is very well”.

He Merengue Tomorrow he will jump onto the playing field with the obligation to prevail against an Alavés who is struggling to avoid relegation (he has one point more than the last one that would be going down to Second Division). Real Madrid, with 37 units, appears seven behind the leader Atlético Madrid (Cholo Simeone’s have one game less).

It must be remembered that on January 7 Zidane was isolated for having been in contact with a positive. The next day, the technician tested negative in a PCR test and was able to attend the La Liga match against Osasuna in Pamplona on January 10 (they equal 0-0).

The next confirmed commitments for Real Madrid are for La Liga. After visiting Alavés, the capital team will host Levante on January 30, then visit Huesca on February 6 and will be home again on February 9, against Getafe.

Federico Valverde suffered a muscle injury (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

The other bad news at Real Madrid is Federico Valverde’s injury. “After the tests performed today on our player Fede Valverde by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the adductor longus of his right leg. Pending evolution ”, outlined the club through a statement.

In this way, the Uruguayan joins the extensive list of casualties for tomorrow’s game: defenders Sergio Ramos and Nacho, midfielder Martin Odegaard and striker Rodrygo.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Zidane denied that the elimination of Real Madrid was a shame and pointed against his players with a strong statement

“A finished cycle”: Zidane goes through his biggest crisis at Real Madrid after the tough elimination in the Copa del Rey

The gesture that Real Madrid had with the Alcoyano footballers before suffering the surprise defeat