Alert at the Australian Open: a player warned that he could have coronavirus in the middle of the game and complained about the lack of tests

The Australian tennis player was fatigued in the middle of the game and told the chair umpire that he could have coronavirus.

The 2022 season of the best tennis in the world began with the conflict between Novak Djokovic and the Australian authorities in the entry of the Serbian tennis player to the country where, from next January 17, the main draw of the Australian Open. Beyond the problems in the medical exemption and the visa of the number 1 of the ATP circuit, another fact set off the alarms during a match of the qualy Of the first Grand Slam of the year.

In the meeting that the Australian starred in Bernard Tomic and the russian Roman Safiullin, a particular situation arose between one of the players and the chair umpire. In one of the break times for the players, the local tennis player, who had shown signs of fatigue and tiredness during the first set, sat down and hinted that he felt he had contracted coronavirus.

“I assure you that in the next few days I will test positive. I tell you”, was the first thing Tomic said to the Brazilian Aline Da Rocha Nocinto. “I’m going to buy you a dinner if I don’t test positive in the next three days”he added while bare-chested trying to bounce back from the 1-6 1-2 partial loss.

“If not, you invite me to dinner”continued the tennis player who is currently ranked number 257 in the world ranking.

The Australian Tomic was tired and told the judge that he could have coronavirus (EFE / EPA / LUIS ASCUI)



Immediately afterwards, Tomic continued with his presentation in front of the chair umpire and pointed against the organization for the way of testing the players in the run-up to the first major competition of the year for the players. “I can’t believe no one is being tested”said the 29-year-old Australian

“They are allowing players to come onto the court with quick tests in their rooms. Please … There are no PCR tests “He concluded before putting on a shirt again and going out onto the court to face the remainder of the second set. In the end, Safiullin kept the game and went to the next round with a score of 6-1 and 6-4.

A professional since 2008, Tomic was born in Germany and the best ranking of his career was achieved in 2016, when he reached 17th place. In his history, he won four ATP titles.

Once the game was over, through a story on your account Instagram, the Australian racket referred again on the subject: “Feeling really sick, I’m already in my hotel room. I spoke to the local doctors and they told me to isolate myself. They still couldn’t treat me to avoid COVID “he said, at the same time thanking his followers and fans for their support during the tough time.

The local tennis player lost and was left out of the Australian Open (EFE / EPA / LUIS ASCUI)



