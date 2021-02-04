Alert at the Australian Open: more than 500 tennis players and workers are isolated by a positive case of coronavirus

A positive case at the Australian Open has led to the isolation of more than 500 people involved in the tournament (Photo: REUTERS)

A positive case of coronavirus has everyone on edge Australian Open. Between 500 and 600 people, including several tennis stars and accredited personnel in Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the year, they have been isolated and subjected to a test PCR this Wednesday to avoid a health disaster.

After detecting that a worker at one of the hotels where players and organizers of the Australian Open stay tested positive COVID-19, the authorities of the state of Victoria decided to apply this measure to prevent possible infections.

Daniel Andrews, Prime Minister of this town, explained that he does not expect this event to affect the development of the event. “It could have an impact tomorrow on the previous tournaments that are being played, but at the moment I don’t see an impact on the Australian Open proper.”reported to the press.

Currently, up to six tournaments are being played ATP Y WTA in Melbourne Park so that the players arrive in top form to the Grand Slam dispute after their 15 days in quarantine. More than 1,000 people had to confine themselves upon reaching Australian territory. The strong restrictions applied to those who disembarked in the country have helped to maintain the favorable sanitary conditions to have fans at sporting events.

Andrews further confirmed that the man who tested positive last worked at the Hotel Grand Hyatt in Melbourne on January 29 and that anyone who was there was considered a close contact. This puts players, coaches and officials who have been quarantined pending the results at risk.

In any case, the president said that tennis was not the only issue at stake and tried to bring peace to the population: “The issues are much broader and it’s about everyone’s public health and safety. This is a case, there is no need for people to panic “.

“It’s complicated. You have to understand that this country does not have cases of COVID-19, so with any case they close everything. They are very strict. It is true that it seems that they are putting obstacles on us, but as long as it is only this that we all take a test, I hope we all come out negative, and we return to the normality that we are having for these hours here … The hotel was where most of the players were staying. The positive is that we already have the officiality that it will only be one day”, Said the Spanish tennis player Pablo Andújar to the Ser string.

