Alert: If you also get this done in your car or bike, then be careful, now your vehicles will be seized

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, no sticker will be put on the number plate and wind screen of two-wheeler and four-wheelers as an identity of their caste and if anyone is found doing so, punitive action will be taken against them. In the last few years, the fashion of writing caste names like Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin, Pandit, Kshatriya, Lodhi and Maurya has been seen here on the wind screen and number plate of their vehicles. People often do this in favor or on the basis of a party.

In an order sent by Additional Transport Commissioner Mukesh Chandra to all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), there has been talk of confiscation of such sticker vehicles. Following the instructions of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the work of identifying such vehicles has started by the Transport Department.

According to information received from sources, the PMO has taken this matter into consideration after a letter written by Harshal Prabhu, working as a teacher in Maharashtra. He wrote in his letter that in the construction of a society there is a possibility of danger from such stickers.

After considering the letter, the PMO attracted the attention of the Uttar Pradesh government, after which this campaign was started. Kanpur Deputy Transport Commissioner DK Tripathi said, “Our team has got such stickers in every twenty vehicles. We have been ordered to take action against such vehicle owners from the headquarters. ”