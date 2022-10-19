Alert in Brazil: one of its figures could miss the World Cup in Qatar due to “a serious injury”

Jun 2, 2022 File photo of Brazil striker Neymar celebrating after scoring against South Korea with teammates Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

In recent days, the concern of the coaches of the selected teams that will participate in the World Cup in Qatar has increased due to the injuries of the protagonists that will make up their lists. Cases of Paulo Dybala, N’Golo Kante, Angel Di Maria, Diego Jota, Georginio Wijnaldum and Reece James are an example of it.

Added to the extensive list is the situation that Lucas Paquetá, one of the figures Brazil who did not participate in the last commitment of the West Ham in front of Liverpool by Premier League, because in the words of the Scottish manager, David MoyesThe front “it’s serious”. “He has a serious injury. At the moment, I’m not sure how long it will keep him out.. He was just starting to get in shape and it really gave us a different kind of dynamic. We are really disappointed to lose him, ”said the British strategist before the local press and his statements set off alarms in the South American delegation.

The present of the forward generates a headache in Tité, since the scorer of the Spurs, richarlison, is also between cottons and its presence in the Gulf country is unknown. The forward of the canarinha he will be out for two weeks for the muscular injury he suffered during the last weekend. The player of Tottenham left the stadium on crutches and crying for fear of missing the world.

Continuing on the American continent, others who are in doubt are the Uruguayan defenders Ronald Araujo and Diego Godin and the mexican Raul Jimenez. The central ones charrúas They have a more complex picture. The FC Barcelona man decided to undergo surgery in Finland on his right thigh adductor longus tendon injury and although they did not give an official discharge time, it was estimated between two and three months. The one from Vélez Sarsfield, meanwhile, suffered a patellar tendinopathy in the knee and traveled to Spain to undergo special treatment in order to play his fourth World Cup, after having participated in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the Wolves striker is undergoing his rehabilitation at the High Performance Center of the Mexican Football Federation and was optimistic about his desire to reach the World Cup. “His diagnosis is pubalgia. He will spend 15 days working with our medical authorities here in CDMX and after 15 days another review will be done together with the doctors that we are with,” said the president of the Mexican Federation Yon de Luisa.

In Europe there are also important names that are in doubt. They are Marco Reus (Germany)whose participation in the World Cup is in danger due to a serious injury to your ankle which forced him to leave the field on a stretcher during a match against Schalke in September.

Marcos Llorente (Spain) y Trent Alexander-Arnold (Inglaterra) complete the unfortunate list. While the Atlético de Madrid midfielder has a fibrillar rupture which will require between four and five weeks of recovery, the Liverpool defender suffered a ankle sprain during the match with Arsenal.

