Alert in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh after the arrest of ISIS terrorist, tremendous checking in border areas

The Delhi Police arrested the ISIS terrorist late Friday night after an encounter near Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, thwarting the big conspiracy. A huge amount of explosives has been recovered from the terrorist. The arrested terrorist has been sent to police remand for 8 days. After the arrest, high alert has been issued in many cities of UP including Delhi-Noida. Also Read – Delhi: Big attack plot failed, ISIS terrorist arrested with explosives near Dhaula Kuan Ring Road

Arrested man is a high-level ISIS operative in early thirties. 30 bore pistol, 4 live cartridges recovered from his possession. He is claimed multiple identities & addresses; will be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act & Explosives Act, among others: Delhi Police https://t.co/KRrmGg1tq6 Also Read – Two people including businessman arrested for giving Rs 2 crore to AAP through shell companies – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020 Also Read – These unemployed boys of UP-Bihar created ‘Shishu Vikas Yojana’ in the name of PM Modi, thousands of people were thwarted

Delhi Police said that the person arrested will be around 30 years of age and is a member of ISIS. Police recovered 30 bore pistols and 4 live cartridges from him.

Delhi: The Improved Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered from the arrested ISIS operative defused by security forces at Ridge Road’s Buddha Jayanti Park. https://t.co/ihkYbZdkZd pic.twitter.com/EhYA6mliZV – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

After the alert issued by the police, intensive investigation of suspicious vehicles is being done at about 200 entry points in Noida. Deputy Commissioner of Police (First) Rajesh S told that the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested ISIS militant Mohammad Yusuf after an encounter.

Arrested ISIS operative was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan & was planning terror acts in India. He was also in touch with IS entities of Kashmir. He is being taken to his native place, Balarampur in UP, for investigation: Sources https://t.co/yYE5I4Pn3d – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

He told that Yusuf is said to be a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. He said that during preliminary investigation it was found that he had Reiki in many areas of the National Capital Region, and some of his companions might run away and hide in the National Capital Region.

Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area. One ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), earlier today by Delhi Police Special Cell. pic.twitter.com/wQvQXNykrR – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

He said that for this reason, a red alert has been declared here after his arrest. In Noida also, suspicious vehicles are being screened under the Red Alert and the suspects are being questioned.