Alert in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh after the arrest of ISIS terrorist, tremendous checking in border areas

August 22, 2020
The Delhi Police arrested the ISIS terrorist late Friday night after an encounter near Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, thwarting the big conspiracy. A huge amount of explosives has been recovered from the terrorist. The arrested terrorist has been sent to police remand for 8 days. After the arrest, high alert has been issued in many cities of UP including Delhi-Noida. Also Read – Delhi: Big attack plot failed, ISIS terrorist arrested with explosives near Dhaula Kuan Ring Road

Delhi Police said that the person arrested will be around 30 years of age and is a member of ISIS. Police recovered 30 bore pistols and 4 live cartridges from him.

After the alert issued by the police, intensive investigation of suspicious vehicles is being done at about 200 entry points in Noida. Deputy Commissioner of Police (First) Rajesh S told that the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested ISIS militant Mohammad Yusuf after an encounter.

He told that Yusuf is said to be a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. He said that during preliminary investigation it was found that he had Reiki in many areas of the National Capital Region, and some of his companions might run away and hide in the National Capital Region.

He said that for this reason, a red alert has been declared here after his arrest. In Noida also, suspicious vehicles are being screened under the Red Alert and the suspects are being questioned.

