Alert in PSG: two footballers have coronavirus and isolated Leandro Paredes

Thilo Kehrer and Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe tested positive for coronavirus and Leandro Paredes was isolated as a precaution

In the run-up to Date 19 of Ligue 1, Paris Saint Germain released a news item that shook the tranquility inside the Parc des Princes. Hours before this afternoon’s game against Lorient, the club announced two positive cases of COVID-19 within the campus.

Through a statement, the French entity confirmed that after the PCR tests carried out between yesterday and this morning, Thilo Kehrer and Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe tested positive for coronavirus. In this way, both footballers are currently isolated and subject to the corresponding health protocols.

Leandro Paredes, for his part, “was placed in solitary confinement as a precautionary measure”They explained from PSG. It is worth noting that both the German international defender and the 21-year-old French midfielder, as well as the Argentine player, were part of last Sunday’s victory match against the modest Entente Feignies-Aulnoye 3-0 in Valenciennes.

According to the medical protocols of the French professional soccer league, these infections do not threaten the match against Lorient, a club that with 15 units appears in the third to last position and in the relegation zone, because it has at least 20 players to sign the roster.

On the roster drawn up by Mauricio Pellegrino for this duel there are 22 athletes, among which stand out the Argentine Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi and Ángel Di María, the Spanish Sergio Ramos (after an important string of injuries he will be for the second consecutive game of way available for DT) and Marquinhos.

However, the Albiceleste strategist will have several weight losses this afternoon. They include Neymar (your return to training is scheduled for 4-5 weeks), Juan Bernat (evolving favorably and would return to work with the group at the beginning of January), Colin Dagba (mild ankle sprain), Layvin Kurzaba (discomfort in the left calf) and Julian Draxler (He is close to having a medical discharge). They are also suspended Kylian Mbappé and Marco Verratti.

With a day to conclude the first round of the French championship, Paris Saint Germain is the comfortable leader of the tournament with 45 points, the product of 14 wins, 3 draws and only one defeat. His most immediate pursuer is Jorge Sampaoli’s Olympique Marsella, with 32 units and one game less.

The team’s top scorer is the young Kylian Mbappé with 9 goals, two less than the tournament’s top scorer, Jonathan David from Lille.

