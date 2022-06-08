Alert in River: from Uruguay they affirm that one of the figures of the Gallardo team will be transferred to Europe

River Plate has 30% of Nicolás De la Cruz’s file (Photo: Reuters)

A statement raised concern in the corridors of the stadium Monumental. After the 1-1 draw against Defense and Justice at the opening of the Professional League that River Plate will seek to defend, from the other side of the Rio de la Plata a phrase was heard that disturbed Marcelo Gallardo. The current pass market has as its dye the exit of Julian Alvarez al Manchester City y around the corner is another exit that could further weaken the main structure of the Millionaire.

José Luis Palma, president of Liverpool of Uruguay, made an analysis of the economy of the club he directs and slipped the high chances of a strong income with the departure of a player from Núñez’s team. “Liverpool doesn’t owe anyone a penny. He has a budget for four years and has money in the bank. Possibly it will be sold to Nicolás De la Cruz in this period of passes to Europe. That will generate very good income.”declared in a chat with 100% Sport.

It is worth remembering that River has in its possession 30% of the Uruguayan pass and the current bond has an expiration date of June 30 of this year. Nicholas is a key piece within the gear created by Marcelo Gallardo and in the Millionairewith Jorge Brito at the helm, do not intend to part with it unless an irrefutable offer arrives from Europe for the value of his termination clause which ranges from 22 million US dollars gross.

The Uruguayan midfielder is a fundamental piece of the Millionaire in the midfield (Photo: Reuters)

Since his landing in mid-2017 in exchange for 3 million dollars, the midfielder won 8 titles with the millionaire shirt: two Argentine Cups, two Argentine Super Cups, one Professional League, one Champions Trophy, one Copa Libertadores and one Recopa Sudamericana. In the recent local championship he added 693 minutes in which he scored a goal and in the maximum continental tournament he accumulated 504 ′ in the six games of the group stage: scored a goal against Fortaleza and another against Alianza Lima, both at the Monumental.

Regarding the negotiations that exist behind closed doors, the Doll already addressed the issue in question after the last Copa Libertadores match. “What question. The truth is that… look, it’s a position that the directors are clearly managing with De La Cruz. It’s all like… there is a good predisposition on both sides, so let’s not make a hasty decision. You ask me about other cases, when the time comes we will act, but for your information there is a very good predisposition on both sides, ”he closed in a novel that seems to be for a long time.

KEEP READING:

What was not seen of the crossing of Beccacece with Gallardo: the DT of Defense and Justice went to look for the River technician at the microphone to attack him

“Is this crazy?!”, “Who are you, who did you eat?!”: the rough cross between Sebastián Beccacece and Marcelo Gallardo in Defense and Justice-River Plate

In a vibrant match, River Plate equalized 0-0 against Defense and Justice in their debut in the Professional League