Alert in River Plate: PSG has Gallardo on the radar before the possible departure of Pochettino

Marcelo Gallardo has a contract with River Plate (Reuters)

Only two dates remain until the end of the Ligue 1 who crowned champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and once these meetings are completed, the leaders of the French cast will have to decide what will become of their coach’s future Mauricio Pochettino. It is clear that the Argentine has not met the objectives that were set for him at the beginning of the season, but as his contract expires in mid-2023, his departure is not a simple matter. In this context, as the main French media anticipate, there are several options that are handled.

This Thursday, the specialized site The Team He announced that although there is still no total agreement to terminate the coach’s contract, options for his replacement are already being considered. In this dance of names, one of the most prominent is that of Marcelo Gallardocurrent technician River Platewho was a footballer for the institution in 2007.

It is not the first time that the last name of the Doll echoes in the halls Princes Parkas has also happened at the Camp Nou, when the Barcelona He had it in a folder. On this occasion he competes with other heavyweights like Antonio Contewho currently works at Tottenham, Joachim Löwfree after having closed his cycle in the selection of Germany and Thaigo Mottathe former player who is taking his first steps at Spezia in Italy. “They are all on the Parisian shelves but, at the moment, no path is unanimous”clarifies the portal.

Mauricio Pochettino has a link with PSG until June 2023 (Reuters)

In turn, some leaders analyze that the continuity of Pochettino It is the most reasonable, especially since in June 2023, when their contract ends, they could charge for Pep Guardiolawhose relationship with Manchester City expires on that date.

The truth is PSG a restructuring is proposed, especially after having completed one of the best transfer markets in its history, by signing Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma y Sergio Ramosand not having been able to shine in the Champions Leaguea contest in which he left in the round of 16 after falling to Real Madrid. In this framework, the departure of Leonardo, his sports director, is also a possibility.

In the meantime, Pochettino continues to work day by day and focuses on the present. In each press conference where he was asked about his future, he always replied that he has a contract and his plan is to fulfill it. We will have to wait to find out if the French club renews his confidence in him or opts for another path.

