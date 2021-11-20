Alert in River: they assure that there were contacts so that Marcelo Gallardo is the new coach of Uruguay

Marcelo Gallardo is among the candidates to take over as coach of the Uruguay national team (@RiverPlate)

For the first time in 15 years, Uruguayan team he will have to go out and find a new technical director. After the dismissal of Oscar Washington Tabárez for the bad results so far of the current South American qualifiers, set Charrúa You must get a coach who will set the course and go for the feat of achieving one of the passages to the Qatar World Cup 2022. Among the names that have begun to sound, there was one that made much more noise: that of the Argentine Marcelo gallardo, of successful cycle at the head of River Plate.

According to the newspaper The country in your sports supplement Ovation, the Doll It is one of those claimed by the leadership of the Uruguayan Football Association to take over the team. The prestigious media has even ensured that there have already been contacts between the DT’s environment and “a neutral from the AUF”, although the scope of these communications has not been specified.

“There is no rush to appoint a new coach, we have a series of days ahead of us where we will first define a profile and from there we will make the necessary contact,” he said. Ignacio Alonso, president of the AUF, to the same medium.

Maestro Tabarez was fired from the Charrúa national team after a cycle that lasted 15 years (REUTERS / Manuel Claure)

The continuity of Gallardo at the head of River is one of the issues that reveals to the supporters of the Millionaire cast. The contract of the most successful coach in the history of the club ends on December 31 and there are still no clues as to what he will do after that date. “I will announce it when our participation in the tournament is over. We will evaluate it there, ”he said this Friday at the press conference prior to the match against Platense in which his team will seek to take another step towards the Professional League title. There is another factor that will affect his decision: on Saturday, December 4, there will be elections in the institution of Núñez and there the successor of Rodolfo D’Onofrio as president.

Of course, whoever takes over in the Uruguay national team after Tabárez’s departure will have a tough time. The team comes from losing its two commitments in the last international window (3-0 against Bolivia and 1-0 against Argentina) and He was seventh in the standings, out of the positions that give tickets to the World Cup. His next commitment will only be on January 27, 2022 when he visits Paraguay in Asunción. Five days later, he will receive Venezuela. Both will be crucial duels for your future.

But the name of the Doll It has not been the only one that has transcended. In folder are also Guillermo Almada (currently in Santos Laguna de México), Diego Aguirre (at Inter de Porto Alegre) and Fabián Coito (recently released from the Honduras national team). The Argentinian Jose Nestor Pekerman It is also an option, although the former coach of the Albiceleste team is in the plans of Venezuela.

