Alert in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic: two referees tested positive for COVID-19

Two Concacaf referees tested positive for coronavirus prior to the day on Monday, March 22 (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Through a statement, the Concacaf announced that two whistles scheduled for the day of the Monday, March 22 at the Pre-Olympic Tournament were detected with coronavirus, so they were immediately put into isolation and the remainder of the contest will be lost.

The tests were carried out on players and coaching staff of Haiti, Canada, Honduras and El Salvador, selections that have activity during the afternoon. It was in that same round of analysis where two people from the entire refereeing body tested positive for the virus.

“People are isolating themselves and are complying with the protocols of Concacaf and with all laws and regulations imposed by local authorities. In order to reallocate resources and allow additional testing to be performed, Concacaf has taken the decision to make changes to the official appointments for today’s games as a precaution.”, Said the organization on its official website.

The match between Mexico and Costa Rica was whistled by the Salvadoran Iván Barton (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

For that reason, the Mexican central Cesar Arturo Ramos, the assistants Christian Espinoza, Alberto Morin and the fourth official Fernando Guerrero, will go into action to whistle the match between Honduras and El Salvador at 6:30 p.m. local time.

On the other side, the Costa Rican Juan Gabriel Calderon and his assistants Juan Carlos Mora and Iroots Appleton will be in charge of taking the actions of the confrontation between Haiti Y Canada at 4:00 p.m.

Despite the change in the appointment of referees, it was an emergency, no center-back has repeated in the six previous matches of the tournament. César Arturo Ramos and Juan Gabriel Calderón will whistle their first match of the contest this afternoon.

The match between the United States and the Dominican Republic was whistled by Daneon Parchment, from Jamaica (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

So far, the only center-back who has not seen action in the tournament and who was available to whistle is the Guatemalan Mario escobar, who was also at the forefront of the actions in the final of the Concacaf Champions League 2020 Come in Los Angeles FC Y Tigres UANL, so his absence after two full days is surprising.

In total there were nine selected who traveled to Guadalajara, Mexico to participate in the Pre-Olympic Tournament this year. What’s more, 13 other attendees made the trip to complete the entire refereeing body in the contest.

A party is made up of un referee principal. Two attendees flag bearers, a whistling room in charge of the section on the benches and another fifth that is reserved as a substitute in case of any injury or discomfort that the owner body presents.

If the infected live in another country, they must be in isolation for at least two weeks (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Those affected will miss the last day of the group stage, semifinals and final, to add a total of seven matches in which they will no longer be able to see action or intervene in any other way in the contest, which will conclude next Tuesday, March 30 with the dispute of the grand final.

In addition, if the infected reside in another country, must be in isolation for at least two weeks. So they will hardly be able to return to their countries in the near future. Against this background, the Concacaf informed that it is already at your disposal all the support required to maintain health and solve the extra-court problems that COVID-19 may cause.

According to the communiqué issued by the confederation, the next tests will be announced before the semifinal games. This means that six days will pass without new reports of possible infections within the national teams and the refereeing body.

