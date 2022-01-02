Alert in the PSG for five cases of coronavirus in the return to the training of the squad

Five cases of coronavirus were detected in PSG

On the return to training of the Paris Saint Germain the alarms sounded for five COVID-19 cases that were detected in the controls prior to the first practice after the break for the end of the year festivities.

This was confirmed by the club in a message through its social networks. “The tests carried out during the winter holidays and before the resumption of training revealed 4 positive cases of Covid-19 among the players and 1 positive case among the staff. Affected people are subject to current Covid protocols “, was the statement presented by PSG.

Thus, the current leader of Ligue 1 did not report who the footballers and part of the staff are who contracted the virus.

PSG’s message about coronavirus cases in the team

After a nine-day vacation to spend Christmas and the New Years celebration, players like Sergio Ramos Y Kylian Mbappé they were put under the orders of the Argentine DT Mauricio Pochettino facing the return of the competition, which will be next Monday when the Parisian team will face the Olympic valves for the 32nd. final of the French Cup.

It should be noted that both Lionel Messi and Mauro Icardi stayed in Argentina. For its part, Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes, Neymar and Marquinhos will join the work this Sunday, January 2. The pair of Argentines traveled this Saturday from Rosario with their families on the same flight to the French capital. Facing the resumption of the competition in the Old Continent, the Argentine coach Pochettino will not be able to count on the Senegalese Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo and the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, summoned by their respective teams to play the African Cup of Nations.

Messi will join PSG after celebrating the New Year in Rosario (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

Those who did return to practice on the first day of 2022 were the Italians Marco Verratti Y Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Spanish Juan Bernat, Ander Herrera and the aforementioned former captain of Real Madrid, the Dutch Georgino Wijnaldum, the German Julian Draxler and the Costa Rican Keylor Navas. In addition, footballers from the PSG subsidiary were part of the training.

Before returning to France, the one who left a message for the new start of the year was Messi, the great figure of the last summer pass market in Europe. A few hours before celebrating with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, his three children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro and the rest of his family, La Pulga used his Instagram account to take stock and count his wishes for this new year. “I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021. Even more so when many people had a really bad time because of the shitty virus that never ends,” began his story.

“Hopefully 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hugs everyone !!! ”, signed the number 30 of Paris Saint Germain before returning to his club.

