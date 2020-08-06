Alert: In three months of lockdown, suicide cases in this state doubled …

sucide cases: In the first three months of lockdown implemented to prevent corona virus infection in Himachal Pradesh, suicide cases in the state were double as compared to the previous three months. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee will have to pay the price of not withdrawing the lockdown on August 5: BJP

A senior police officer gave this information.

According to data provided by the state police, 40 cases of suicide were reported in January, 45 in February and 32 cases of suicide in March. 47 people committed suicide in April, 89 people committed suicide in May, 112 in June and 101 in July.

In this way, 117 cases of suicide were reported from January to March while 248 cases of suicide were reported from April to June. The lockdown came into force on 24 March in the state.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said, “Suicide incidents have increased during lockdown and this is a matter of concern.” Kundu took over as DGP on 30 May. He said that in most cases the exact reasons for suicide have not been known.

He said that a large number of housewives and laborers committed suicide due to family and job related problems. At the same time, students and elderly people suffering from diseases committed suicide after not meeting their expectations in the exam.

The DGP said that a 13-year-old student of Chamba committed suicide by hanging herself after the result of class X examination results. He said that he is the youngest person to commit suicide.

Kundu said that the police department has raised the issue of increasing cases of suicides with the health department and NGOs so that they can help in spreading awareness among the people.