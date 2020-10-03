Alert issued for heavy rains and lightning in many areas of Bihar, people should not leave their homes

Bihar Weather alert: There is a danger of heavy rain and lightning strikes and heavy rain fall in many areas of Bihar once again. The Disaster Management Department has issued an alert regarding Thunderstorm in many districts. Especially in Ara, Sandesh, Udwant Nagar of Bhojpur, an alert has been issued for heavy rain and thunderclap and people have been appealed to stay in their homes. At the same time, heavy rain warnings have been issued for Sheikhpura Sadar, Arari, Narmanda’s Sarmera and Lakhisarai’s Barhia. Also read – weather update: meteorological department issued alert in Bihar, NDRF teams alert

The disaster department has appealed to people not to come out of the house under any condition during the rains. Along with this, several other districts have also issued warnings of thunderstorms and thunderstorms. Heavy rains and celestial lightning have also been warned for Arwal, Vaishali, Buxar, Saran, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura and Jamui.

Explain that the India Meteorological Department has also talked about the return of monsoon in many states and has expressed the possibility of light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.