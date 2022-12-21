Alert reinfections: why people get COVID again

Almost 650 million people were diagnosed with COVID, many of them as a result of reinfection / Archive

More than 649 million people have been diagnosed with the COVID in the world in almost three years. Now UK researchers have discovered how long the antibodies that are generated after having the infection. They even pointed out that it is necessary to accelerate the development of nasal vaccines or inhaled for this disease.

The study revealed that the antibodies produced in the nose decrease nine months after COVID infection, while those found in the blood last at least a year.

Antibodies in nasal fluid (known as immunoglobulin A or IgA) provide a first-line defense against COVID by blocking the coronavirus when it first enters the airways. These antibodies are very effective in preventing the virus from entering cells and causing infection.

However, the researchers found that the nasal antibodies were only present in the newly infected and were especially short-lived against the Omicron variant, compared to earlier variants.

Those results, which were published in eBioMedicinefrom the group of magazines The Lancet Discovery Science, could explain why people who have recovered from COVID are at risk of re-infection, and especially with Ómicron and his bloodlines.

The work also found that vaccination is very effective at creating and boosting antibodies in the blood, which prevent severe disease, but had little effect on nasal IgA levels.

First author of the study, Dr Felicity Liew, from the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, explained that “prior to our work, it was not clear how long these important nasal antibodies lasted. Our research revealed long-lasting immune responses after infection and vaccination, but these key nasal antibodies were shorter-lived than those in the blood.”

While “blood antibodies help protect against disease,” he said, “nasal antibodies can prevent infection altogether. This could be an important factor behind repeated infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and its new variants.” Furthermore, the researchers noted that studies directly studying these nasal antibodies and reinfections are needed to confirm their results.

Scientists from the University of Liverpool also participated in the research. They studied almost 450 people who had been hospitalized for COVID between February 2020 and March 2021, prior to the appearance of the Omicron variant and before the distribution and application of the vaccine.

The study also found that while current vaccines are effective in raising blood antibodies that can prevent serious illness and death, they do not significantly raise nasal IgA antibodies. The researchers suggest that the next generation of vaccines include nasal sprays or inhaled vaccines that target these antibodies more effectively, as they are able to boost them and reduce infections more effectively; in addition to preventing transmission.

In the words of Professor Peter Openshaw, a co-author of the study and a member of the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London: “Our results highlight the need for nasal spray vaccines capable of boosting these local antibodies in the nose and throat. lungs. These vaccines could prevent people from becoming infected with the coronavirus and reduce the transmission of the virus from person to person. This could help us better control the pandemic and stop the emergence of new variants.”

He continued: “Our current vaccines are designed to reduce severe disease and death, and they are spectacularly effective at this goal. It is now essential to also develop nasal spray vaccines that can provide better protection against infection. It’s brilliant that current vaccines allow fewer people to get seriously ill, but it would be even better if we could prevent them from getting infected and spreading the virus.”

The study tested the participants’ antibodies to see how long the nasal antibodies lasted, compared to those found in the blood. They also studied the effect of subsequent COVID-19 vaccines on antibodies from the nose and blood. Samples were taken when people were hospitalized and six months and one year later.

Since most people were vaccinated during the study, many samples were also taken before and after vaccination. The efficacy of the antibodies to neutralize the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta and Omicron variants were measured, seeking to verify how long the antibodies were effective after infection or vaccination.

The study involved 446 people admitted to hospital in the early phase of the pandemic, 141 of whom provided samples at baseline and 6 and 12 months later. For participants who only had one sample taken during the 12-month study period, the researchers used models to estimate how mean antibody responses changed over time.

Of those who confirmed whether they had been vaccinated (323 people), 95% (307 people) received their first vaccination during the follow-up period of the study. This caused increases in all nasal and blood antibodies, but the change in nasal first-line defense (IgA) antibodies was small and temporary. The researchers found that the participants’ gender, disease severity and age had no influence on the duration of their nasal immunity, but caution that their study was only done in people with severe illness that required hospitalization.

It was also observed that the blood antibodies of the participants continued to fix the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta and Omicron variants one year after infection, but it was found that booster vaccinations are necessary to maintain this immunity.

The researchers noted that their study did not test participants for reinfections, but that this was unlikely to occur as the study took place during periods of restrictions and lockdowns, when the incidence of COVID-19 was low and people did not meet frequently. In that sense, in a preliminary analysis, they only found two cases of reinfection in their study, which suggests that the general trends observed are correct.

Study co-senior author Lance Turtle, Clinical Professor at the University of Liverpool and Infectious Diseases Specialist at Liverpool University Hospitals, stated: “Our study suggests that this first-line defense immunity is independent of other immune responses and , although it increases with vaccination and infection, it only lasts about nine months.

However, the scientist clarified, “booster doses can increase the immune response slightly and, otherwise, have a significant impact on other areas of immunity, protecting against severe disease and death very effectively, therefore They are still very important.”

consulted by infobae, the vice president of the Argentine Society of Virology and emeritus professor at the National University of La Plata, Víctor Romanowski, also stressed that the development of nasal vaccines is necessary. “Vaccines that target a mucosal immune response will be much more effective in stopping infections as well as the transmission from an infected person to another healthy individual,” said the expert. “Anyway,” he stressed, “it is documented that the reinforcements with the vaccines available today in Argentina are very effective in reducing serious conditions and hospitalizations.”

