Alessia Cara Sweeps, Shawn Mendes Wins Artist of the Year – Variety

Alessia Cara was the large winner at tonight’s digital 49th annual Juno Awards — Canada’s reply to the Grammys — taking house songwriter, pop album and album of the yr for “The Pains of Rising.”

The Toronto native was speculated to host the nationally televised ceremony again in mid-March in Saskatoon, SK, earlier than it was cancelled last-minute attributable to quickly mounting issues over the coronavirus pandemic. She additionally carried out a brand new music, “Rooting For You,” on the digital occasion that celebrated the greatest in Canadian music. The music might be obtainable on her “Summer time: Dwell Off the Ground” EP, out July 17.

“It will have been so cool to be in Saskatoon this yr, however I’m comfortable we’re nonetheless in a position to acknowledge our friends for the wonderful artwork they’ve remodeled the final yr,” mentioned Cara, in presenting worldwide album of the yr for Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?”

The Junos streamed on varied on-line CBC channels and social pages and winners weren’t notified upfront.

Not like final evening’s BET Awards, the 90-minute present was little greater than a studying aloud of every class by assorted presenters — from musicians to media to Toronto Raptors’ 2019 champion Chris Boucher and “Stranger Issues” actor Finn Wolfhard. The listing was solely damaged up with an in memoriam section in addition to a tribute to the Junos’ trainer of the yr segments, plus 4 pre-recorded dwell performances — Cara, iskwē, Neon Desires and The Lifeless South, all of whom ended up successful a trophy.

Normally the Junos are handed out over two nights, the majority at a personal industry-only gala dinner, adopted the subsequent night by the televised broadcast crammed principally with dwell performances. However the concept of this make-up digital present was to acknowledge the 171 nominees in 42 classes who missed out on the alternative in March to even discover out if that they had gained. The lifetime awards that have been speculated to occur in Saskatoon — Jann Arden’s Canadian Music Corridor of Fame induction and SRO administration’s Pegi Cecconi’s Walt Grealis Particular Achievement Award — are delayed till such a time when they are often honored correctly.

Subsequent yr marks the 50th anniversary of the Junos, to be held in Toronto — although the celebration may be delayed from its scheduled March 27 and 28 2021 dates (the metropolis is presently in stage 2 of reopening).

Allan Reid, president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (CARAS), is all too accustomed to the dilemma, calling the cancellation in March “a really tough choice, however little did we all know then how a lot our world would change over the subsequent few months. Many individuals have misplaced their livelihoods and the music {industry} has been one of the hardest hit.”

He additionally acknowledged one thing that possible wouldn’t have made the broadcast three-and-a-half months in the past, “For the first time in historical past, we’re seeing folks of all nations take a unified stand for Black lives,” he mentioned. “As president of CARAS, it’s my duty to make sure that we take an energetic function in dismantling systemic racism. We’re dedicated to the long-term inclusion and amplification of Black voices and a extra equitable {industry} for all.” He added that CARAS will reveal “an motion plan with particular commitments” in July.

See which artists gained 2020 Juno Awards under and skim the full listing on the Junos’ web site.

JUNO FAN CHOICE: Avril Lavigne ​

SINGLE OF THE YEAR: “Señorita​ ” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” by​ Billie Eilish

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: “The Pains Of Rising” by ​Alessia Cara

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Shawn Mendes ​

GROUP OF THE YEAR: Loud Luxurious

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Lennon Stella

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR “Freaky” by Tory Lanez

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR Love Messs by Felix Cartal & Lights

R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR “Really feel It Too” by Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez & Tainy

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR: Neon Desires ​

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:​ Alessia Cara

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR: “Wild As Me” by ​Meghan Patrick ​

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR: “A Blemish in the Nice Mild ​Half Moon Run by ​Crystal Math

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR : Morbid Stuff ​PUP ​Little Dipper

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: The Pains of Rising by ​Alessia Cara

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR: “A Struggle On Every thing” by The Superb Sons ​

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Iskwe’s “Little Star,” directed by ​Sarah Legault ​