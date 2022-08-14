Alex Albon was launched against Checo Pérez and Red Bull for his performance: “There is not much difference”

Alex Albon attacked Checo Pérez and Red Bull for their performance: “Not much difference” (Photos: Instagram @alexander_albon23 / @schecoperez)

the seat of Red Bull as a companion of Max Verstappen has been one of the most coveted in recent years within the formula 1because even before the arrival of Czech Pérezthe place did not have a safe pilot for two years and rotated between two juniors from its pilot academy.

Pierre Gasly He was one of the most clinging to the media seat, especially after being relegated after half an irregular year in 2019. He relieved him Alexander Albonwho improved the numbers and earned the entire 2020 season, but for 2021 he ended up out of the lineup in exchange for Sergio.

It was precisely Alex who suddenly expressed himself about the Guadalajaran and the decision he made Red Bull two years ago, when they decided to relegate him as a reserve driver and sign Pérez, who arrived after a spectacular year in Racing Point.

Alex Albon signed with Williams in 2022 after a year as a Red Bull reserve (Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

“If you look at the distances between Sergio and Max at the beginning of last year (2021), there were hardly any differences if we compare them with mine”, he explained. Alex Albon in an interview with the portal Auto Motor and Sport. “I was criticized a lot for my performancebut I wouldn’t say that the promotion to Red Bull came too soon,” said the Briton of Thai origin.

This due to the speculation that revolved around him for a possible premature arrival at the Austrian team, because when he took the wheel of the RB15 he barely accumulated six months of experience on the formula 1.

“Of course, with today’s experience, everything would have been very different from back then”

Alex Albon and Checo Pérez competed for a place in Red Bull during the end of the 2020 season (Photo: EFE)

And it is that at the beginning of the 2021 season, Czech Pérez he experienced some settling difficulties in the car, especially during the first five, which seemed to have been resolved in Azerbaijan, where he took his first podium finish with Red Bull and which was also a victory.

After a mid-season performance slump, Sergio returned to consistency down the stretch with three consecutive podium finishes and confirmed that Red Bull had made the right decision with his appointment, especially after his strong interference in the Drivers Championship in favour of Max Verstappen.

Regarding Albon’s words and his past with Red Bull very early in his career, this questioning took on greater weight in the interview due to the comparisons with other drivers of his generation, since he shared track and experiences with names like George Russell, Charles Leclerc y Lando Norris it is included Max Verstappenwho are currently in top teams.

“Everyone is on a similar level, but with different experiences. Max has more runs on his back. He is used to driving at the front in a top team. Charles also made a big step this year. Then there’s George fighting Lewis. That is very impressive. And then there’s Lando, who drives really hard… You have to accept that. Everyone has the opportunity to prove themselves. Mine came very early in my career.”sentenced regarding the current status of young pilots.

In this way, another controversy arose around one of Pérez’s predecessors in Red Bullbecause after the strong media pressure exerted by Pierre Gasly to regain his seat, now it was Albon’s turn to remind him that his time at Milton Keynes was not bad despite his inexperience.

