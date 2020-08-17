Alex Beresford to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain this week

Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford will probably be filling in for Piers Morgan on the ITV breakfast present whereas he’s on vacation this week.

Taking to social media to share the information, Beresford posted a sequence of clips on his Instagram story wherein he’s sitting behind the GMB desk.

“Stay from the tv centre in London, this is Good Morning Britain with Alex Beresford,” a voiceover says, earlier than the digital camera turns to the surprised-looking 39-year-old because the phrases “new presenter incoming” flash up onscreen.

Beresford normally presents the climate on Good Morning Britain as a stand-in for Laura Tobin, however from tomorrow-onwards, he’ll be sitting in Piers Morgan’s chair.

He started his tv profession in 2005 by becoming a member of The West Tonight as a climate presenter, earlier than becoming a member of GMB’s predecessor Dawn in 2012.

Beresford has since competed on the 2018 sequence of Dancing on Ice, appeared on The Chase: Superstar Particular and brought on the bodily difficult recreation present Ninja Warrior UK.

The information follows an announcement by ITV final month that in August, Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher can even be masking for Piers Morgan, who was holidaying in France.

His six-week break was reduce quick nevertheless when new rules had been introduced, requiring all travellers arriving within the UK from France and the Netherlands to isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram to announce that he had made it again to the UK earlier than the isolation necessities got here into place, posting a photograph of him and his sons with the caption: “Quarantine dodgers.”

Piers Morgan isn’t the one Good Morning Britain presenter lacking from the present. Earlier this month, common host Ben Shephard introduced he was taking a brief break from the ITV programme to focus on the return of his standard recreation present Tipping Level.

Good Morning Britain is at the moment hosted by Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh whereas Piers Morgan is away.

Good Morning Britain airs each weekday from 6am on ITV.


