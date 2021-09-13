Alex Ferguson acknowledged that he persuaded United to buy Cristiano Ronaldo: “I couldn’t imagine him playing for City”

Ferguson influenced the hiring of CR7 (AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo played as if he had never left Manchester United after scoring a double on his debut and being a key player in the victory of his team against Newcastle 4-1. The Portuguese started a new stage with the right foot and, in part, he will have to thank an old acquaintance: Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former coach of the team Red Devil was key in the return of CR7. The relationship they maintained during their first stage and the appreciation they have for each other influenced when the English leadership presented the offer to Juventus.

This was revealed by the Portuguese star himself in one of his statements. However now it was the 79-year-old former coach who spoke about the issue: “A lot of people played their part (to bring Ronaldo back) and I contributed knowing that Cristiano really wanted to come here and that was important ”.

Alex Ferguson witnessed Ronaldo’s re-run with a double against Newcastle (Reuters)

“It worked very well. I wouldn’t say it’s emotional, but it’s exciting for me and a relief because I couldn’t imagine him playing for Man City, I don’t think anyone could do it, “he said in dialogue with Viaplay in the moments before his debut in the Premier League.

“That’s why we took steps to make sure he came here and then the club followed him very well. I spoke with the Glazers (Family that owns the club) and it was done “Ferguson added, before being convinced that Ronaldo’s return “will have an impact on young players in particular, he has the experience to handle the occasion.”

These statements were added to those made by the footballer himself as soon as he signed for the team Red Devil. In conversation with the club’s official website, CR7 assured that, “Since I joined Manchester at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key.”

“For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in footballIt helped me a lot, it taught me many things ”, he added.

Ferguson and Ronaldo have a great relationship since the Portuguese’s first stage in Manchester (AFP)

“In my opinion, he played an important role because of the relationship we had., we keep in touch all the time and he’s an amazing person. I really like it a lot and it was the main key for me to sign for Manchester United ”, acknowledged the Portuguese star.

As revealed by the site Manchester Evening News hours after the transfer was made official, when it seemed that CR7 would wear light blue, Ferguson rushed to pick up the phone to communicate with the Glazers. Hours after that call, the Twitter account of the Manchester United collapsed when officially announcing the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Manchester United are pleased to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

